Sarah Vine's Cheap and Cheerful Supper

INGREDIENTS
2 tins of butter beans
1 onion, chopped
1 clove of garlic, chopped
2 sweet potatoes, peeled and chopped
1 pepper, chopped
Organic chicken thighs, with skin on
Half bottle of white wine
Olive oil
Pinch of chilli flakes
Salt and pepper to taste
METHOD
1) Put all the vegetables into a deep oven dish and add the white wine.
2) Place the chicken thighs on top. Drizzle the chicken with olive oil and rub over the skin.
3) Season with chilli flakes, salt and pepper. Cook in an oven at 180 degrees for 1 hour and 20 minutes.