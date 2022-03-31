Sarah Vine's Cheap and Cheerful Supper

INGREDIENTS

2 tins of butter beans

1 onion, chopped

1 clove of garlic, chopped

2 sweet potatoes, peeled and chopped

1 pepper, chopped

Organic chicken thighs, with skin on

Half bottle of white wine

Olive oil

Pinch of chilli flakes

Salt and pepper to taste

METHOD

1) Put all the vegetables into a deep oven dish and add the white wine.

2) Place the chicken thighs on top. Drizzle the chicken with olive oil and rub over the skin.

3) Season with chilli flakes, salt and pepper. Cook in an oven at 180 degrees for 1 hour and 20 minutes.