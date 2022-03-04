Sarah Vine: The single box that brings a whole host of health benefits

Sarah Vine 30 May 2015
gtg-sarah-vine-box-main

GTG's co-founder explains why and how Get The Box came about, and how to buy yours while stocks last

When Sus (Taylor) and I started Get The Gloss back in the summer of 2012, we had a million ideas and schemes - many too crazy or too impractical to pursue.

One idea that’s persisted from the start, however, is that of putting together a box of treats for readers based around a specific health theme. A selection of tried and tested products, together with all the expertise you need to get the most out of them.

This month saw the launch of our first box: the Magnificent Seven , hand-picked with the help of Gloss experts to help you kick-start a healthy eating regime.

Whether you’re just looking to give your system a boost, or embarking on a full-scale overhaul, it contains a selection of nutritional superheroes, from chia seeds to oat, omega oils and magnesium, as well as matcha tea and Aduna super fruit powder.

Better still, despite everything in the box being full size, we’re selling it for half the normal cost of the contents: £19.95 instead of £40. Plus, of course, you get a detailed Get The Gloss guide on the whys and wherefores of everything in it.

We're planning to create more - perhaps a pregnancy and post-pregnancy one; or a post-operative one. Or my own personal favourite, a teenage tantrum one (a tad ambitious, perhaps, but there’s no harm in trying).

Follow us  @GetTheGloss  and Sarah  @SarahVine


You may also like

The de-bloating ‘internal shower’ drink has gone viral on TikTok. We try it out

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Omega 3 supplements: the brain health and immunity booster we all need


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

More Gloss

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Explore More