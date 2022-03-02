Sauerkraut: how to use the fermented superfood to boost your health

Robyn Youkilis25 January 2018
sauerkraut-
Photography by Ellen Silverman

It’s the fermented food that the experts swear by, but how can you add sauerkraut to your diet? Robyn Youkilis, author of Reset Your Gut, gives the lowdown

Sauerkraut is hands-down my favourite superfood. If you’re going to pick one food from the power food list, sauerkraut is it. Is there anything sauerkraut can’t do? It strengthens your immune system and provides essential B vitamins  (especially B12). Plus, it will help you to curb sugar cravings  and balance your gut bacteria. Sauerkraut is also high in antioxidants, which can help protect your body from developing chronic diseases.

But the number one reason I love sauerkraut is for its flavour. Kraut comes in all different varieties and is an easy way to add a serious flavour punch to any meal.

Fresh sauerkraut is worlds apart from what you might have tried slopped on a ballpark hot dog (which is always the canned variety). Raw, fermented kraut has a bright, almost lemony tanginess that’s refreshing, but not sharp. When serving up a dish, think of sauerkraut as you would a squeeze of lemon or other acid. Sauerkraut (and kraut juice!) adds a zing that brightens up any meal.

You can start by buying naturally fermented sauerkraut at the grocery. It will be in the refrigerated section, and the only ingredients should be cabbage, salt, and herbs or spices like caraway seeds and turmeric.There may also be another vegetable or two.

Fermented foods, like sauerkraut, are an essential part of the Go with Your Gut Rule of Five (in my book, Reset Your Gut ), so you’ll want to experiment with adding these foods to your everyday meals.

I’ve even heard you can blend sauerkraut into smoothies, but I haven’t tried that myself yet! Buying sauerkraut is an amazing first step, and after that, you can take things to the next level—both in terms of flavour and gut health— by making your own.

10 CREATIVE WAYS TO USE PROBIOTIC-RICH SAUERKRAUT

1. Toss it into a salad.

2. Upgrade your avocado toast with some.

3. Throw it into an omelet in the last 30 seconds of cooking.

4. Stir it into your hummus to add more zip.

5. Mix it into guacamole.

6. Add it as a topping on healthy homemade pizza after you take it out of the oven.

7. Add it to your collard wraps.

8. Swap for pickles on your burger.

9. Chop it up and add it to tuna or chicken salad instead of relish.

10. Mix it into any slaw.

Taken from  Reset Your Gut  by Robyn Youkilis, published by Kyle Books. Photography by Ellen Silverman.


You may also like

Breakfast salads are becoming a thing. Here’s why you should start loving them too

Is your plant-based diet making you bloat?

Dr Michael Mosley: "I lost 2.2kgs in 7 days on the Fast 800 Keto diet'

Immune health: why the NIMBLE diet can help build resilience in Covid times


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

Cos linen shorts, £45

River Island midi dress, £39

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

More Gloss

Health

The de-bloating ‘internal shower’ drink has gone viral on TikTok. We try it out

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Explore More