The Detox Kitchen's quick and healthy pancake recipe

Pancake day is fast approaching and like the fanatical foodies we are, we’ve already started planning our short stack plans. However, despite what you may think, treating yourself to plate of pancakes doesn’t have to mean your healthy eating regime falls to the wayside.

We’ve teamed up with luxurious healthy food delivery service, The Detox Kitchen , to bring you a delicious and nutritious pancake recipe for the approaching Shrove Tuesday - so, frying pans at the ready...

Ingredients

2 eggs

150ml rice milk

150g rice flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tbsp honey

1 pinch salt

1 banana

1 handful vegan chocolate chips

100g vegan chocolate

Method

Beat the eggs and add in the milk, mix well with a whisk and then sift in the flour and baking powder gradually, making sure to vigorously whisk the mixture so that it is not lumpy. Continue to whisk until smooth then add in the honey and salt. Add in half a finely diced banana and a handful of vegan chocolate chips, mix well and leave the batter to rest for ten minutes. Place the chocolate in a heatproof bowl and melt on a low heat in the microwave. Add a drop of oil to a small non-stick frying pan and pour in a small ladle full of the batter. Cook for 1 minute on each side. Top with freshly sliced banana and the melted chocolate. Enjoy.

