Is food to blame for your reactive skin?

Most dermatologists would agree that the saying 'you are what you eat' is never truer than in the case of your skin; your diet is undeniably one of the most crucial factors in skin quality. This goes beyond the age-old warnings that chocolate will give you spots and to drink lots of water; both true in their own ways, but it could also be a sensitivity, or intolerance to certain foods that's affecting your skin's appearance. From wheat intolerance to reactions to dairy, food has a lot to answer for. So as a seasoned fussy eater with a fragile stomach, could it be that my skin irritations are a reaction to my nutritional choices, rather than simply the beauty products lining my bathroom shelf?

Skincare specialist Caroline Hirons is a big believer in the connection between diet and the skin. "‘Food intolerances or sensitivities can absolutely have an effect on your skin," she tells me. "An inflamed system is shown on the skin in all manner of ways but sometimes through angry, red spots and an underlying pink/red undertone or occasionally inflamed cheeks. Food allergies in particular can trigger rashes, breakouts and inflammation – in some cases leading to sore, irritated skin."

Nutritional therapist Eve Kalanik agrees: "When we take in a food that maybe doesn’t agree with us due to genetic reasons or overexposure, this can cause an immunologic reaction triggering various skin conditions. Typically foods that can cause this include eggs, soy, wheat, gluten, peanuts and dairy. Beautiful skin really does start from the gut."

The food intolerance test

It was with this in mind that I headed to The Organic Pharmacy in Kensington to be tested for food intolerances, not simply because my skin is sensitive and temperamental but because I had suspected for some time my body wasn't agreeing with certain foods; I just had no idea where to start.



So start I did with qualified doctor and homeopath Vidhi, who took down a detailed description of a day in the life of me (which was really rather underwhelming when written down on paper; I am a creature of habit). From what I did when I woke in the morning to my working hours, my attitude, my snack choices, my sleep patterns and when I drink water and that oh-so important afternoon cuppa, Vidhi scribbled it all down to get a good sense of my lifestyle and my relationship to food.



Then came the test. Now I know it shouldn't have been stressful - there was no revision involved and no right answer after all - but I can't say I enjoyed it. With jewellery removed, hooked up to a machine via some straps and feeling a lot like Dorothy at the start of (horror film) Return to Oz, I was instructed to sit straight against the wall with my hands on my lap, where I was to be left for seven minutes plugged into the Quantum QXCI machine, which was essentially going to send electric currents around my body to scan it. For an anxious person like me, this was not my comfort zone.



It was the longest seven minutes of my life, and just as I began to panic slightly, in walked Vidhi to switch it off and free me. Of course, you don't feel a thing - the currents are so small there's nothing to be felt other than the crease that's being created on your forehead by the rather tight strap around it (I got some odd looks on the tube later). But aside from the lack of comfort, it was undeniably quick because suddenly, the results were in.