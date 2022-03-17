Size 13: Six Weeks to OMG

Yesterday began with a cold bath and a cup of coffee. Against all medical advice, I skipped breakfast and ate nothing until 1.30pm.

If you’ve heard of Six Weeks to OMG, you already know that this is because I’ve decided to try out the latest fad diet, “the diet that’s changing diets” (Metro), “the new Dukan” (The Times).

In fact, I've never been on a diet before, which is one of the reasons I’m a Size 13. But Venice A Fulton – imagine how many confusions there were with other Venice Fultons until he added that “A” – has convinced me to try his plan in part because it seems quite flexible and unlike other plans. For a start, he says that you don’t have to take every single piece of his advice, and he suggests three different levels of attack – WAVE if you want to lose 10lb in six weeks, BLAZE if you want to lose 15lb, and QUAKE to shift 20lb. I choose WAVE, because I only have a bit of fat that I want to shift, and because I’ve never dieted and am nervous of hitting my body with anything too radical.

Such as a bath full of cold water, for example. The idea of this is, I remind myself as I test the water with my hand, is to raise my metabolism. Being exposed to cold means you will burn calories faster for the next 12-15 hours, says the book. I haven’t followed Venice A’s advice and bought a bath thermometer (there wasn’t time, and I don’t even know where you could buy a bath thermometer) but the water seems reasonably cold and I think must be within the 15C-20C recommended in Six Weeks to OMG.