Super boost smoothie recipes from GTG's health and beauty experts

Here at GTG the glossy posse are going gaga for smoothies. Yes, smoothies. Working with the most elite (not to mention taut and toned) trainers, nutritionists and health buffs in the industry has led us to quite the revelation; smoothies are the perfect way for time-poor individuals to pack in vital nutrients, antioxidants, protein and fibre into their diets. The health and beauty benefits of consuming the most nutritious fruit and vegetables every day are endless, and with surveys by the World Cancer Research Fund suggesting that only one in five Britons actually consume the recommended 'five-a-day' we felt duty bound to pass on the incredibly delicious and healthy smoothie recipes of the industry's finest. So grab your Nutribullet or blender and let's get healthy... Calgary Avansino Contributing Editor, Vogue

Ingredients: 2 cups bottled water 1 1/2 cups coconut water 1/2 cup almond milk or coconut milk 2 handfuls of two different frozen or fresh fruit: pineapple, strawberries, blueberries, papaya, mango, kiwi Handful frozen kale Half an avocado Half a courgette 1 tablespoon almond butter ½ tablespoon coconut oil 1 tablespoon chia seeds 1 tablespoon flax seeds 1 tablespoon greens powder (Amazing Grass is my favourite) Protein powder - not whey, rice or plant based (Sunwarrior is my favourite) Dark fruit concentrate (blueberry, pomegranate and black cherry) A few mint leaves (I freeze mint so I always have some) 1 teaspoon baobab 1 teaspoon acai berry 1 teaspoon lacuma 1 teaspoon maca powder Method: I blend the ingredients in a Vitamix, however there are many alternative blenders you can use. Smoothie secrets Calgary says: "A green smoothie is one of the most nutritious ways to start your day – you can pack so much vitality, energy and nourishment into one large glass. This is my most current recipe that I blend up three to four days a week for my family and I. I often make a big batch and save a glass to drink right when I get home from work when I am famished and need something quick and energy-packed to power me through the rest of my day. Don’t be daunted by the long list of ingredients – once you stock your kitchen and get in the routine it takes absolutely no time at all." Nathalie Schyllert Personal Trainer at Bodyism

Ingredients: 200ml Rice Milk 3 stalks Celery 1/4 Cucumber 1 Apple 1 Scoop of Bodyism's Beauty Food A Few Mint Leaves Ice Method: Mix ingredients together using a blender (I use a Vitamix). Smoothie secrets Nathalie says: "My favourite healthy smoothie is this green super shake that I like to drink in the afternoon as a snack. For me this is the perfect recipe to give me a boost of energy and it’s also great at improving my skin and hair quality." Anjhe Mules Creative Director of Lucas Hugh

Ingredients: Handful of Berries Small Bunch of Mint 4 Jax Coco Ice Cubes (I freeze them) Scoop of Rice Protein Scoop of Super Greens Maca Powder or Baobab (from Organic Burst) Almond Milk A little Agave Ground Almonds/ Brazil Nuts/ Linseed with Q10 (You can buy it pre-ground) Method: I blend together all the ingredients using an Oster Classic Beehive, which was given to me by my Godmother. Smoothie secrets Anjhe says: "This is a great morning post-workout smoothie/shake. It gets in all the nutrients I need and is protein packed to build and repair muscles, plus it keeps me going until lunch." Amelia Freer Expert Nutritional Therapist

Ingredients: 1 Handful of Organic Spinach ½ Cucumber ½ Avocado 1 cup of Raspberries (I like the organic frozen ones from Planet Organic) 1 teaspoon Baobab Powder (I use Organic Burst who produce a great range of powders) 1 teaspoon ProGreens Powder (By Nutricology) 1 scoop Arthred Collagen Powder (by Allergy Research Group - Nb. dissolve in water before adding) 1 tablespoon Chia Seeds 1 cup Coconut Water (Jax Coco is my favourite) Method: Put all ingredients into a high-speed blender (I use a Vitamix) and blend until smooth. Add fresh filtered water to achieve desired consistency. Smoothie secrets Amelia Freer says: "This Green Beauty Smoothie recipe makes quite a lot but I drink it over an hour in the morning. You may prefer to save some in the fridge for a mid-morning snack. It's also a great recipe for a pre/post-exercise drink too. I love this smoothie for its skin beautifying properties. Coconut water (or regular water too of course) provides essential hydration. Cucumber is a source of Silica, vitamin C and vitamin A, as well as water - all key for glowing skin! Avocado & chia seeds cover the good fats to keep skin cells plump. The Collagen Powder & Pro-Greens are my absolute favourite beauty secrets and Baobab Powder tops up antioxidants to shield skin from free radical damage. All together quite a powerful and beautifying bunch!" Dalton Wong Performance Coach at Twenty Two Training

Ingredients: 200ml Jax Coconut Water 1/2 scoop Vanilla Sun Warrior Protein Powder 1/4 cup Fresh Mixed Berries (Raspberries, Blueberries and Strawberries) but can be frozen Dash of Cinnamon Method: Mix the ingredients using your blender of choice. I use a Kitchen Aid and blend until smooth. Smoothie secrets Dalton says: "This is the recipe for my pre-workout shooter. It tastes amazing and it's the perfect pre-workout drink to help energise you for your session. Drink thirty minutes before training and then you'll be ready to hit the gym or the great outdoors. This pre-workout shooter will give you the energy and protein requirements to have a fantastic training session." Jenna Zoe Founder of Upcakes

Ingredients: 6-inch piece of Cucumber (NB. Peel off the skin if you're not using organic cucumber, as that's where most of the pesticides will be) 1 bunch Flat-leaf Parsley 2 generous handfuls Frozen Spinach 1 small Pineapple (look for the super sweet variety) sliced and frozen at least overnight 1/2 or 1 teaspoon Chlorella Juice of 1 lime Stevia (to taste) Large handful of ice Method: I use my beloved Vitamix for this shake as it gives the smoothest texture. The trick to making this smoothie palatable is freezing the pineapple in advance and blending everything well enough so you don't end up with a chunky smoothie. Cut your cucumber roughly into 3 or 4 pieces and blend with the parsley until really smooth. Add your frozen spinach, pineapple and chlorella if using and blend on high. Squeeze in the lime and a few drops of stevia - this no-GI natural sweetener (which you can find at most supermarkets now) will help cut through the grassiness of the greens. Serve over the ice. Smoothie secrets Jenna says : "This green shake is my favourite summer smoothie, and it's what I call a 'converter' - everyone I've ever given it to has liked it, even if they've never had a green smoothie before. It tastes like a cocktail! I drink it for breakfast all summer long as it feels like a treat but is oh-so good for your body. Parsley is a strong detoxifier whose benefits many really underestimate - a lot of herbs are even more nutrient-dense than leafy greens. It's great for getting heavy minerals like mercury out of our systems too, which we're all exposed to. I also like to use Chlorella in my shakes which is a blue-green algae much like spirulina, but it has a gentler taste and a different mineral profile, so it's good to switch between the two. This recipe makes a large batch (about 20-24oz); I usually drink it throughout the morning as a super-energising breakfast, or I'll freeze it in ice lolly moulds and enjoy them as a cooling afternoon snack." Steve Mellor Fitness and Nutrition Expert from Freedom2Train

Ingredients: 150ml Coconut Water 150ml Natural Yoghurt 1 tbsp Almond Butter Handful Blueberries Handful Raspberries Sprinkle of Chia Seeds Method: Put all the ingredients in a blender and blitz for up for 30 seconds. Serve in a tall glass with ice or alternatively chill the coconut water and yoghurt beforehand for a chilled smoothie/shake. Smoothie secrets Steve says: "This breakfast shake is the perfect way to start your day. The coconut water packs in electrolytes to rehydrate the body after a night’s sleep. The natural yoghurt is great source of good fat to keep you feeling fuller for longer while delivering a dose of fat-soluble vitamins, and the almond butter makes for another great source of natural fat, plus it adds a great flavour to the shake. I include berries too as they're the perfect punch of antioxidants to fight off any illness and keep you feeling healthy. And finally including the superfood that is chia seeds will ensure you're getting calcium, protein, healthy fats and much more! An essential part of a breakfast smoothie." Sophie Everard UK Marketing Assistant at Oakley, surfer and all-round health and fitness fanatic

Ingredients: 1 cup Coconut Water (I use plain Vita Coco) 2 generous handfuls Fresh Spinach 1/2 handful Kale 1 Green Apple 1/4 of a Cucumber Sprig of Broccoli Banana 1 Celery Stick 1/2 teaspoon of Coconut Oil Maca Green Powder A few ice cubes Method: I blend all of the ingredients together using a Kenwood Smoothie 2Go although you can use alternative blenders. Smoothie secrets Sophie says: "I could say it until the cows come home – 'go green, and you won’t regret it!' A typical week for me includes circuits, spinning, interval and hill training, weights/conditioning, cycling and power yoga, as I like to stay paddle fit for surfing and I’m training for a London to Paris bike ride. After any solid training session nourishing your body inside is as important as the sweaty work before. A hefty pint of green goodness literally pops a glow on your face as soon as you drink it, and packs a healthy punch of vital nutrients, vitamins and minerals. I mix up my smoothies with whatever is on my veggie shelf but this is my favourite - the coconut water replaces electrolytes in my body after training which is super important. A pint of this along with either a protein rich omelette with salmon or chicken, or my super tasty protein pancakes, and I’m done!" Francesca Fox Food and Fitness Blogger at FrancescasFitKitchen.com

Ingredients: 1 Cucumber 1 cup Spinach 1 frozen Banana 1/2 cup of Blueberries 1 scoop Maca Powder 1 scoop Whey Protein Powder 1/2 cup Water 1 teaspoon Cocoa Nibs Method: Simply pop all the ingredients bar the cocoa nibs into a blender and mix! Serve over ice, top with cocoa nibs and drink immediately. This makes 1 large glass or two less hungry sized portions. Smoothie secrets Francesca says: "I am a big fan of packing nutrients into your diet wherever possible, however it can be difficult when we're time pressed which is precisely why this superfood smoothie recipe is so great. When I feel that my immune system is lagging and I want to give my body a bit of a rest, I stick to this green smoothie to ensure that I'm getting the best nutrients possible. Maca Powder is an amazing superfood, but you can experiment with a tablespoon of different superfoods and you can also swap water for coconut water. Ideally for breakfast, this is also a super snack or post-work smoothie - I'd simply be lost without this recipe. NB. If you are going to have this smoothie all day - I would swap the banana for fresh apple or carrot juice, approx 1/2 cup." Marissa Montgomery Presenter and Fashion Insider

Ingredients: 1 Avocado 1 Banana Handful of Blueberries A few Kale leaves Spoon of Chia Seeds Spoon of Vanilla or Plain Protein Powder Vita Coco or Plain Coconut Water Lots of ice (I love this to be blended with lots of ice ) Method: Put the ingredients in a blender and mix. Smoothie secrets Marissa says: "This puts a frappuccino or a vanilla milkshake to shame. It tastes totally delicious and is actually very sweet. I usually have this pre or post workout and I love to have it with salad for lunch when I'm on holiday. Definitely a filling, yummy healthy treat for the body."