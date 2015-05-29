Spring clean your system with Daylesford's new juice cleanse

29 May 2015
gtg-juice-cleanse-radiance

Break out of poor eating habits, detox your system and pack in some much need goodness with the two new juice cleanses from Daylesford

Been feeling slow, sluggish or a little bit run-down lately? Why not try Daylesford’s new organic cold-press juice cleanse programme, B Cleansed.

Ideal to help kickstart healthy changes or simply give the body a chance to refresh and reboot, Daylesford are offering both a one-day and three-day cleanse that work to heal and restore inner vitality.

So, why cleanse we hear you cry? These days we’re often made to believe the healthiest thing to do is eat often throughout the day to keep our metabolisms high. However, as humans we are in fact wired to occasionally fast. Indeed, back when 24 hours tescos and ordering takeaways weren’t an option we would have often had small mini fasts – in the depth of winter for example, when crops were low, or when hunting failed. Nowadays though, we tend to overwork our systems, eating multiple times a day - which ultimately can lead to a toxic and dulling build up of too much caffeine, poor food and stress. Which is where this B Cleansed programme comes in and acts as an internal spring clean for the body.

Allowing the body a period of digestive rest the cleanses involve drinking all organic, cold-pressed juices - which effectively means they are ‘pre-digested’, so the body has very little work to do in order to flood your system with the good stuff normally locked away in plant cell walls: vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients and antioxidants – just what your body needs when it’s in repair mode.

Opt between the one-day cleanse - which acts as a gentle introduction for those who are testing the juicing waters but are keen to reset eating habits, eliminate cravings and kick start a healthy diet - and the three-day cleanse, which is designed for the more health hardy who already cleanse, know it works and wish to take their routine to the next, deep level.

Quick, convenient and totally portable, these cleanses are a great way to step away from bad eating habits and reset your body balance (not to mention an excuse not to cook).

1 day: 6 x 500ml organic cold-press juices, £85, 3 day: 18 x 500ml organic cold-press juices, £240,  buy online here .



