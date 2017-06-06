Summer's chicest new bubbly - sparkling coconut water

You’d have to have been hiding under a rock far away from any supermarkets, health foods shops or trendy gyms for the last three years not to notice the trend for coconut EVERYTHING. There's coconut oil which healthy-ites cook with, add to coffee, keeping scaly limbs moisturised and adding salve to split ends with. Then there's all manner of coconut balls, bars, nibbles, popcorn, flakes, ice cream, yogurt and crisps. I'll be honest, as things stand I’m pretty coconutted-out; I actually can’t bear to cook with coconut oil anymore since it makes everything taste like a monkey’s lunch.

However, one taste I haven't tired of is coconut water. With its slightly sweet, refreshing tang, it's low in calories, said to be full of natural rehydrating electrolytes and it doesn't raise blood sugar levels like a fruit juice would. It is therefore ideal as a healthy base for smoothies and is great for rehydrating after a tough workout. If you go into Wholefoods, there is a whole wall dedicated to the stuff and some coconut water brands now sit in the juice section in Sainsbury's.

My favourite coconut water by a long mile, however, is Jax Coco. There is something really clean tasting, not too sweet that for me makes it the best. Sourced from the volcanic regions of the Philippines, it comes in beautiful minimal frosted bottles that add to its chic appeal. The Laurent Perrier of coconut waters it is also found in classy establishments whether that be the gym at Claridges or the bar at the Ned. Jax, as it is known by those in the know, is also used as a healthy mixer in cocktails.