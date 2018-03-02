Sweet potato and mushroom burgers recipe

“These burgers are definitely party stoppers," says chef and author of Kenko Kitchen , Kate Bradley. “They will fool any meat-eater into thinking they are having a hearty burger, and yet there’s no slab of meat or thick stodgy burger bun. The mushroom bun is a perfect replacement for bread and the taste combination is just incredible! I like to serve the burgers with a hot sauce and some Cashew ‘goat’s’ cheese.”

Ingredients (serves 4)

1 medium sized sweet potato

400g of tinned chickpeas (garbanzo beans), drained and rinsed

2 tablespoons of toasted sesame seeds (plus extra for rolling and sprinkling)

1 teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ –1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon turmeric

½ teaspoon chilli flakes

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Plant-based oil for frying

8 large flat mushrooms

Handful of rocket or baby English spinach

Snow pea shoots to garnish

Method

First, steam the sweet potato for about 15 minutes or until soft.

Once softened, place it in a mixing bowl with the chickpeas. Now get mashing. You still want the mixture to be quite chunky so don’t make it super-smooth.

Add the sesame seeds, spices, chilli flakes, salt and pepper and mix it all up. Don’t be put off by the fact that the mixture is still like mashed potato (as essentially it is).

Grab a handful of the mixture and pat it into a ball. Roll it gently in sesame seeds and set aside.

Gently fry each patty in oil until brown and crispy and serve inbetween two large flat mushrooms, adding a handful of rocket to garnish.

The mixture will make around eight patties, so you can either make yourselves two burgers each (just double the mushrooms needed), or just serve an extra patty on the side of your burger.

