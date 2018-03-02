Sweet potato and mushroom burgers recipe

2 March 2018
gtg-sweet-potato-mushroom-main

Swap your takeaway burger for a homemade veggie version with this delicious recipe that'll impress even the meat-eaters in your life

“These burgers are definitely party stoppers," says chef and author of Kenko Kitchen , Kate Bradley. “They will fool any meat-eater into thinking they are having a hearty burger, and yet there’s no slab of meat or thick stodgy burger bun. The mushroom bun is a perfect replacement for bread and the taste combination is just incredible! I like to serve the burgers with a hot sauce and some Cashew ‘goat’s’ cheese.”

Ingredients (serves 4)

1 medium sized sweet potato

400g of tinned chickpeas (garbanzo beans), drained and rinsed

2 tablespoons of toasted sesame seeds (plus extra for rolling and sprinkling)

1 teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ –1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon turmeric

½ teaspoon chilli flakes

½  teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Plant-based oil for frying

8 large flat mushrooms

Handful of rocket or baby English spinach

Snow pea shoots to garnish

Method

First, steam the sweet potato for about 15 minutes or until soft.

Once softened, place it in a mixing bowl with the chickpeas. Now get mashing. You still want the mixture to be quite chunky so don’t make it super-smooth.

Add the sesame seeds, spices, chilli flakes, salt and pepper and mix it all up. Don’t be put off by the fact that the mixture is still like mashed potato (as essentially it is).

Grab a handful of the mixture and pat it into a ball. Roll it gently in sesame seeds and set aside.

Gently fry each patty in oil until brown and crispy and serve inbetween two large flat mushrooms, adding a handful of rocket to garnish.

The mixture will make around eight patties, so you can either make yourselves two burgers each (just double the mushrooms needed), or just serve an extra patty on the side of your burger.

Follow us on  @GetTheGloss


You may also like

Jack Monroe's Jaffa Cake mug pudding puts banana bread in the shade

Recipe: Cauliflower cheese and white bean bake for when you need the ultimate comfort food

Baked oats: What does a nutritionist think of TikTok's latest breakfast trend?

These vegan banana bread muffins are our new favourite breakfast


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

Cos linen shorts, £45

River Island midi dress, £39

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

More Gloss

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Health

Omega 3 supplements: the brain health and immunity booster we all need

Beauty

Trinny Woodall tells us her exact morning and evening routines that keep her glowing

Health

NAD+: is this new wonder supplement the secret to looking and feeling younger for longer?

Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Health

Collagen: Are you burning through your body's collagen too fast?

Sponsored

A study into Bio-Kult probiotics has proved the link between gut health and mood. Here’s everything you need to know

Nutrition

Breakfast salads are becoming a thing. Here’s why you should start loving them too

Explore More