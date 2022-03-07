10 best selling supplements from Victoria Health that could improve your health, hair and skin

When it comes to supplements , it’s hard to know which ones are actually worth spending our pennies on. However, Victoria Health has fast become one of our go-to sources for demystifying the science behind them. In particular, the articles written by co-founder and in-house pharmacist Shabir Daya (MPharmS) are especially helpful. An expert in natural health, his advice and holistic approach helps separate the fact from the fiction, to make the chemistry behind certain vitamins and minerals refreshingly uncomplicated. With products to help boost everything from gut to joint health , there’s a huge variety to choose from, but which ones have proven most popular? We caught up with Shabir to find out. Here’s their top 10. 10. Life Extension Astaxanthin with Phospholipids, £14

“Often dubbed the ‘king of carotenoids,’ astaxanthin is a potent antioxidant that offers system wide benefits to protect the whole body against free radical damage and inflammation,” Shabir tells me. It has far-reaching appeal and is believed to help with everything from eye health to slowing down the ageing process. Blending the astaxanthin with phospholipids is a particularly interesting feature, as it helps increase its absorption into the bloodstream, so that it can get to cells around the body more easily. Buy it now 9. VH Diosmin Plus, £26

As we age, joints can become sore and painful. Seeking out certain nutrients, such as those in this top seller, can help. “Containing natural eggshell membrane (NEM), this supplement rapidly alleviates arthritic pain anywhere in the body and according to studies, often within 10 to 14 days,” says Shabir. In addition to this, it also features anti-inflammatory ginger , turmeric and tart cherries, and hyaluronic acid to reduce cartilage degradation. Buy it now 7. VH Sage Complex, £25

If you’re suffering from hot flushes, night sweats or vaginal dryness, this supplement can provide some welcome relief. Created specifically for women going through the menopause , it uses a mixture of herbs to help counteract the effects of hormonal fluctuations. These include Siberian ginseng to stimulate the adrenals, hops to reduce anxiety, and sage leaf which affects the hypothalamus to resettle your inner thermostat. Buy it now 6. Food Science Superior Hair, £26.50

Interest around hair supplements has grown and grown over the last couple of years and the choice is greater than ever. It can be quite overwhelming to pick one however, Superior Hair is particularly credible in Shabir’s experience, due to its abilities to help reduce follicle cell death (I know, sounds morbid) and give new hairs a helping hand. “With a blend of powerful nutrients and herbal extracts, it addresses hair loss due to low female hormones encouraging hair growth and regrowth.” Sounds promising. Buy it now 5. Life Extension Super Digestive Enzymes, £23.25

From excess gas to stomach pain, this digestive aid can help - in fact, it won ‘Best Supplement for Gut Health’ in the 2018 Victoria Health Awards. “It’s a great multi-tasking supplement that can alleviate most inflammatory bowel concerns such as bloating , IBS , constipation, colitis and SIBO (small intestinal bacterial overgrowth),” says Shabir. “Unknown to most, is the fact that taking digestive enzymes also enhances nutrient availability from the foods we eat.” Buy it now 4. VH Magnolia Rhodiola Complex, £26

This herbal supplement with roots in Chinese medicine has been formulated to decrease feelings of anxiety. “Magnolia rhodiola complex works to reduce stress hormone levels, elevate mood and calm the mind without causing any drowsiness,” Shabir tells me. Its prowess extends to body and mind - not only does it help reduce levels of cortisol in the body, but it can also help relax tense muscles. What’s more, it also contains l-theanine which is believed to increase alpha wave production in the brain (the wavelength that de-stresses the mind) to improve sleep too. Buy it now 3. Food Science Mega Probiotic ND, £19.50

If improving your gut health in the New Year is a 2019 goal of yours, then these will help you get one step closer to reaching it. Each serving contains a sizeable 15 billion CFU (colony forming units), and it’s multi-strain too, to give your microbiome an influx of friendly (and acid-resistant) bacteria. “They support the immune system, detoxify the gut, manufacture energising B vitamins and much more,” says Shabir. Buy it now 2. Hyaluronic Acid Capsules, £35

With an ability to hold 1000x its weight in water, hyaluronic acid is considered one of the heavyweights of hydration as far as skincare goes. These capsules help up supplies (which dwindle as we age) from the inside out. “Hyaluronic acid helps rehydrate skin, plumps up skin and improves the appearance of fine lines,” explains Shabir. “Aside from its benefits for skin, it is invaluable for healthy joints, gums and the eyes too.” Buy it now 1. Ionicell For Women, £20