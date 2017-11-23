The best herbal teas for a hangover

Hangover cures - we all have one and with party season fast-approaching, they’ll be needed more than ever. Whether it’s having Deliveroo on speed dial or a well stocked supply of ibuprofen on standby, each person has their own magic formula. That being said though, a poll round the office revealed a surprisingly common remedy - a cup of herbal tea.

Requiring minimal funds to buy and effort to make, they can make a world of difference to our day. “Teas play an extremely important part in the detoxification process,” explains Sebastian Pole, medical herbalist and author of Cleanse, Nurture & Restore with Herbal Tea . The heat of the water is a key reason for this. “Drinking hot water strengthens our digestion and is a fantastic cleanser,” he says. “Think of it as washing up: if you have a greasy plate and you use cold water, the fat will simply congeal. However, if you use warm water, the grease melts away.”

When combined with the right herbs, its benefits are further enhanced. “Try infusing the beneficial properties of herbs like fennel, aniseed and nettle into your tea, which are all excellent at supporting liver detoxification and repair the damage caused by alcohol,” advises Sebastian. “Alternatively, green teas (which do contain caffeine, albeit in much lower quantities than coffee) are high in antioxidants which help protect cells in your body from free radical damage from exposure to chemicals, alcohol, smoking and pollution.”

Which ones are worth stocking up on? Here are our tried and tested picks - buy these now, thank us later.

Pukka Clean Matcha Green Tea, £2.66 for 20 bags