10 natural remedies for anxiety that our experts rate

You've Googled 'how do I stop anxiety', had a warm bath, made a calming ritual of your skincare, perfected your sleep hygiene with fresh sheets and a cool room, and taken yourself off social media. But sometimes all the self-care acts in the world aren't enough to soothe a fretful mind.

While medication is a life-saving route for some (read our columnist Nicola Bonn's moving account of her journey with anxiety meds ), there's also a huge interest in natural or herbal remedies for anxiety. Can specific supplements and herbs really help make us feel less anxious? Alone, no, but they could help strengthen our defences physically to ensure we’re more mentally prepared to tackle its effects.

“Anxiety can present itself in many different ways, from feeling sick in the stomach to a full-blown panic attack,” says nutritional therapist and GTG Expert Zoe Stirling . “It’s becoming increasingly common. Anxiety and anxiety disorders can manifest for so many different reasons and therefore treating them will differ from one person to the next. The root of anxiety may be due to stress, poor sleep or a lifestyle high in stimulants. It’s important to note that managing anxiety is best done through a combination of dietary and lifestyle changes with a targeted supplement plan, best designed by a nutritional therapist.”

While there’s no such thing as a one-size-fits-all approach, there are some nutrients, vitamins and minerals that could make a difference depending on the cause of your anxiety.

Word of warning, some natural remedies don't have a lot of research or regulation behind them. Take CBD oil; a relative newcomer to the supplements scene. It has been lauded for being able to ease everything from anxiety to pain and sleep issues. Is it as good as it sounds? Nothing's ever that simple, says Charlotte Faure Green , who, as a BANT (British Association for Applied Nutrition and Nutritional Therapy) registered nutritionist, is unable to recommend CBD oils to clients. "CBD extracts have novel food status under the Food Standards Agency," she explains, "which means that as they weren't widely consumed in the UK before May 1997 there is no 'history of consumption' and each manufacturer needs to go through rigorous testing to prove safety. My understanding is that Brexit has also caused issues around CBD getting thoroughly regulated. But it's in process, so watch this space."

However, it's not all bad news on the CBD front. Many people swear by it anecdotally and research is emerging. Dr Sarah Brewer, Medical Director of Healthspan and author of CBD: The Essential Guide to Health & Wellness , says: "CBD is emerging as an effective alternative to anti-anxiety medication. User surveys show that anxiety is one of the most common reasons for taking CBD, second only to pain overall.

"A 2012 review of all the evidence concluded that CBD has clear anti-anxiety effects that are similar to those of prescribed anti-anxiety drugs. So, for dealing with day-to-day anxiety associated with the pressures of modern life, it is likely that CBD will help you feel more calm, relaxed and able to cope even at relatively low doses," she says.

Then, of course, there's St John's Wort, which came to prominence as a herbal remedy for depression in the 1990s. It's one of the most heavily researched for efficacy: a 2008 review of 29 international studies suggested that it may be as effective as standard prescription antidepressants for depression of mild to moderate severity. However, it's still not known why it is an effective antidepressant and anxiolytic (i.e. anti-anxiety med). "Some experts believe it acts much like an SSRI (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor) giving an increase of the happy neurotransmitter, serotonin, in the brain," Faure Green says.

But it's fallen out of favour in recent years because it can have side effects. "It can cause stomach upsets, headaches, fatigue, dizziness and dry mouth," Faure Green says."It also interacts with a whole host of medications and can make oral contraceptives less effective. Furthermore, it can take up to six weeks to take effect when most people are looking for immediate relief. While it can be effective for many, frankly, there are safer options readily available these days."

Which are the best natural remedies for anxiety? We asked Stirling, Faure Green, Brewer and Shabir Daya, pharmacist and co-founder of Victoria Health to give us their top picks.

1. Ashwagandha to ease anxiety

If you're feeling anxious, it might be wise to step away from your regular morning coffee, which can give you the jitters. "Your cup of coffee may be doing far more damage than you might think, especially if you’re susceptible to anxiety," says Stirling. Ashwagandha is a herb that feeds the body and mind and is known to calm the body, as well as give you natural energy - not that wired feeling you get after stimulants."

Drink an ashwagandha-spiked drink in the morning instead of coffee and see how your anxiety levels fare. Ancient + Brave's hot chocolate style Cacao and Collagen , £26.99 for approx 25 servings, blends a dose of collagen and ashwagandha into a warming drink that nourishes from within. It has a slightly bitter, cinnamon taste so is ideal if hot chocolate is too sweet for you. It has 200mg of ashwagandha per 10g serving.

If you prefer a capsule try Artah Enhanced Nootropics , £36 a mood blend of which the top ingredient is ashwagandha extract KSM66, derived from the root and considered to be the highest quality form of the herb. Formulated by nutritional therapist and GTG expert Rhian Stephenson , a two-capsule dose gives 1000mg of ashwagandha extract.