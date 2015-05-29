The best supplements for a flat tummy

Shabir Daya29 May 2015
supplements-for-a-flat-tumy
Getty Images

Lose weight, banish bloating and give your body the fuel it needs to stay in tip top shape with the help of these super supplements. Shabir Daya gives us a lesson

Ultimately, many men and women desire to have the amazing beach bodies they see on TV, that often show a flat, lean and toned tummy . The common misconception though is that in order to obtain this fantastic figure, you have to spend hours in the gym doing endless ab workouts.

However, don’t get me wrong. I’m definitely not against gym workouts - on the contrary they are necessary - but this should be  alongside a good diet , otherwise you are simply wasting your time. Supplements are also really important in helping to hasten the process of achieving a beach body - here are my top recommendations.

1. 10 Day Downsize, £27.50,  buy online

For many the first goal would appear to be one of losing weight. Supplements such as  10 Day Downsize  will give you a great head start and help to boost fat loss. It’s a quick and safe supplement that contains herbs such as green tea and cayenne pepper that encourage calorie burning, curb the appetite and rid the body of excess water that’s often held due to our high salt intake.

2. Conjugated Linoleic Acid, £25,  buy online

If you don’t need to lose weight but simply wish to achieve good looking curves and prevent fat deposition, then the supplement  Conjugated Linoleic Acid  (CLA) may be of benefit. Studies indicate that CLA may help people to achieve a balance between body fat and lean muscle when used in conjunction with exercise and a good diet. It’s believed that CLA mobilises the fat and diverts it to the muscle tissue where it can be burned off. However, you will need to exercise in order to burn this diverted fat off, otherwise it will simply be stored back into the fat cells.

3. Sibergin, £15.50,  buy online

Many people complain that they simply  lack the motivation to exercise , which is often due to low energy levels by the time they get back from work. I find that a supplement called Sibergin helps to enhance energy levels quickly, working to take effect after just half an hour. This supplement contains one of the highest strengths of Siberian ginseng which not only helps to mega boost energy, but is also great at helping the body to cope with the stressors of life.

4. Life Extension Enhanced Super Digestive Enzymes, £23.25,  buy online

One of the biggest concerns that I’m constantly asked about is how to tackle  bloating . Bloating is invariably associated with a lack of  digestive enzymes . Digestive enzymes are produced by the body in order to break down fats, carbohydrates, protein and fibres, in order to maximise the availability of nutrients from the foods we eat. Like many processes in our bodies, as we age we produce less digestive enzymes, which leads to stagnation of food in the abdomen and hence a distended abdomen. Using a quality  digestive enzyme supplement  helps many men and women to achieve a flat tummy as it allows food to be broken down more efficiently - I recommend taking two capsules of  Enhanced Super Digestive  just before a main meal to help regulate your stomach’s activity and digestive abilities.

MORE GLOSS: Healthy But Tasty: How to beat the bloat

5. Airogym Exerciser, £11.99,  buy online

Many women also complain about having a great upper half but feel let down by heavy looking legs, which is often due to fluid retention. Legs account for roughly half of your body weight and are one of your most visible assets - and, while there is no specific supplement to help with this, some simple leg exercises with an  Airogym Exerciser  will really work to add definition and tone.

This is a clever, pocket sized inflatable cushion that’s designed for use on an airplane to help prevent DVT. However, it’s also equally effective at enhancing circulation and shaping your legs. Not to mention it can be used anywhere from at home to in the office.

A word of warning however. Be gentle on yourself and remember that a true beach body is one that is healthy and not achieved through drastic dieting and restriction.

We couldn’t agree more, which is why we’ve put together our happy, healthy  Project Bikini Guide  that’s designed to get you looking and feeling in great shape without any of the constraints of regular fitness and dieting plans. Download your copy  here .

Follow us on  @getthegloss  and Victoria Health  @VH_Health



You may also like

Breakfast salads are becoming a thing. Here’s why you should start loving them too

Is your plant-based diet making you bloat?

Dr Michael Mosley: "I lost 2.2kgs in 7 days on the Fast 800 Keto diet'

Immune health: why the NIMBLE diet can help build resilience in Covid times


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

River Island midi dress, £39

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

More Gloss

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Explore More