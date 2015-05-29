The best supplements for a flat tummy

Ultimately, many men and women desire to have the amazing beach bodies they see on TV, that often show a flat, lean and toned tummy . The common misconception though is that in order to obtain this fantastic figure, you have to spend hours in the gym doing endless ab workouts.

However, don’t get me wrong. I’m definitely not against gym workouts - on the contrary they are necessary - but this should be alongside a good diet , otherwise you are simply wasting your time. Supplements are also really important in helping to hasten the process of achieving a beach body - here are my top recommendations.

10 Day Downsize

For many the first goal would appear to be one of losing weight. Supplements such as 10 Day Downsize will give you a great head start and help to boost fat loss. It’s a quick and safe supplement that contains herbs such as green tea and cayenne pepper that encourage calorie burning, curb the appetite and rid the body of excess water that’s often held due to our high salt intake.

Conjugated Linoleic Acid

If you don’t need to lose weight but simply wish to achieve good looking curves and prevent fat deposition, then the supplement Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) may be of benefit. Studies indicate that CLA may help people to achieve a balance between body fat and lean muscle when used in conjunction with exercise and a good diet. It’s believed that CLA mobilises the fat and diverts it to the muscle tissue where it can be burned off. However, you will need to exercise in order to burn this diverted fat off, otherwise it will simply be stored back into the fat cells.

Sibergin

Many people complain that they simply lack the motivation to exercise , which is often due to low energy levels by the time they get back from work. I find that a supplement called Sibergin helps to enhance energy levels quickly, working to take effect after just half an hour. This supplement contains one of the highest strengths of Siberian ginseng which not only helps to mega boost energy, but is also great at helping the body to cope with the stressors of life.

Life Extension Enhanced Super Digestive Enzymes

One of the biggest concerns that I’m constantly asked about is how to tackle bloating . Bloating is invariably associated with a lack of digestive enzymes . Digestive enzymes are produced by the body in order to break down fats, carbohydrates, protein and fibres, in order to maximise the availability of nutrients from the foods we eat. Like many processes in our bodies, as we age we produce less digestive enzymes, which leads to stagnation of food in the abdomen and hence a distended abdomen. Using a quality digestive enzyme supplement helps many men and women to achieve a flat tummy as it allows food to be broken down more efficiently - I recommend taking two capsules of Enhanced Super Digestive just before a main meal to help regulate your stomach’s activity and digestive abilities.

MORE GLOSS: Healthy But Tasty: How to beat the bloat

Airogym Exerciser

Many women also complain about having a great upper half but feel let down by heavy looking legs, which is often due to fluid retention. Legs account for roughly half of your body weight and are one of your most visible assets - and, while there is no specific supplement to help with this, some simple leg exercises with an Airogym Exerciser will really work to add definition and tone.

This is a clever, pocket sized inflatable cushion that’s designed for use on an airplane to help prevent DVT. However, it’s also equally effective at enhancing circulation and shaping your legs. Not to mention it can be used anywhere from at home to in the office.

A word of warning however. Be gentle on yourself and remember that a true beach body is one that is healthy and not achieved through drastic dieting and restriction.

A word of warning however. Be gentle on yourself and remember that a true beach body is one that is healthy and not achieved through drastic dieting and restriction.

