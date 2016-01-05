The Best Things I’ve Learned: chef and author, Nina Parker

One look at Nina Parker’s Instagram account and one thing becomes abundantly clear: good-looking food can boast both style and substance. Author, culinary writer, chef and Director of her own food company, not only has Nina worked with some of London’s most renowned restaurants, but her unfussy, Mediterranean-style of cooking has won her a legion of fans and a book deal too. Having penned her debut book in 2014, ‘Nina St Tropez,’ featuring recipes from the South of France with a second, ‘Nina Capri’ set to hit our shores in summer 2016 and over 22,000 followers on Instagram, it seems clear that Nina has discovered the recipe for success, both in and out of the kitchen. Having created a menu of delicious recipes for our Project Me health and fitness plans with nutritional therapist Zoe Stirling, she proves food can be both healthy and hearty. The proof’s in the pudding - trust us, we’ve tried it. We caught up with Nina to find out what she’s learned from life so far for some ample food for thought.

The best things I’ve learned about... Failure That you have to go through it, especially when you really want something. I try to take it as a positive as it means you’re getting that much closer to your goal - failure is just part of the process and you can take comfort from that. It makes you push on and become more determined. Switching off My phone has to always be with me for my job - I think I’m a bit addicted(!) especially with Instagram. Wherever I am, I try to do a post - even if I’m on holiday relaxing, I’ll be thinking about what I can put in my next one as food relates to everything; holidays, restaurants...any time, any day - everybody’s got to eat! It’s important I switch off, so I tend to make a really big effort with friends and family - time for me where I can totally forget about work. I also really enjoy when my friends cook for me. They don’t let me do anything or help (although sometimes I do try to!).

Ageing Honestly, it’s not really something that I worry about. I was brought up in a family that wasn’t worried about that kind of thing. I try to look after myself and do eat well, (I’d say 70% good and 30% not-so-good), but I don’t really have the time to worry about that kind of stuff - if I look after my skin, that’s enough. If I’m worrying about all that stuff on top of everything else, I feel it’s a bit of a waste of time. MORE GLOSS: Grey hair, don’t care: those ditching and hitting the hair dye bottle Money I guess money is another thing that I try not to worry about. When I left uni, I decided I was going to do something that I loved. I feel that if you love what you do, you’ll find a way to earn money - either it’ll come your way, or you’ll think of something that does. People To be really patient. If I’m at work, I try to never lose my temper or write an email in anger (it’s so easily done though!) but instead, I will try to take a day and come back to it calmer. You never know in life where you may burn bridges and never want to do that as you never know when you may meet that person further down the line.

Hiring staff People move on quite quickly within the catering industry. It can be very hard to find good staff, so when you do, really be there for them and praise them when they’ve done a good job. MORE GLOSS: The Best Things I’ve Learned - Jacqueline Hurst, Life Coach Confidence at work That it’s something that gets better as you get older. It’s also about the people that you are surrounded by too - if they’re nice, it’ll allow you to blossom and be happy. I’ve been in places where the people I was working with were just mean and my confidence nosedived. It’s also about what you’re doing as well. If you’re unhappy or not passionate about what you’re doing, it can really affect your confidence.