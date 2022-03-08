Amelia Freer's summer eating plan: week three

Week three already! That golden sand and luminous water is within our reach. Just another four weeks and we’ll be holiday ready.

This is the week when our healthy habits are most likely to wane. So let's be ahead of the game! Instead of focusing on what a summer body requires you to avoid, let's celebrate our achievements so far and this week, introduce a weekly treat meal. Yes, you heard me, once a week, we can let our hair down and enjoy a treat. I repeat, ONE meal a week. This must not be mistaken for a daily treat, which we all know can easily happen. Having a meal to look forward to, to share with great mates or loved ones, really helps us to put a positive frame on this process and actually help to keep us on track.

Now, if you know that pasta makes you puff, or sugar makes you rough then be sensible of course. Choose your treat wisely, and who you share it with too! Definitely not worth wasting this gem on a business dinner. This treat meal is only on the premise that every single other meal of the week (that's 20 meals in total - three per day) is on track with your healthy habits, sticking to the things you have chosen to remove thus far. Naturally, I want for you to enjoy these new habits for life, so a weekly treat meal is a great way to keep on track the rest of the time.

Keep those food diaries going to preserve your accountability and consciousness. Make sure the things you have removed don’t creep back in... save them to really enjoy for that treat meal.

Meal Plan 3

Breakfast:

Half an avocado on 1 slice of buckwheat toast (I like Biona , sold at Waitrose) with a pinch of dried chilli, 2 chopped sundried tomatoes, salt, pepper and a drizzle of olive oil. I spread coconut butter on the toast.

1 orange and a cup of green tea (I like Chai Green Tea by Pukka ).

Lunch:

Chicken mango ‘boats’ – finely sliced cooked chicken breast, chopped salsa of mango, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, mint, coriander, lime & olive oil.

Pile on to 3 or 4 chicory or other large lettuce leaf ‘boats’ and eat!

Dinner:

Organic spring lamb chops with mixed roast vegetables (tomato, courgette, aubergine, sweet potato and red onion), rosemary and garlic. Roast in coconut oil rather than olive oil.

Snack – only if you really need it:

3 cubes of sheep’s feta cheese with slices of ½ a pear.

