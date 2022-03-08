Amelia Freer's summer eating plan: week three

Amelia Freer 18 May 2016
amelia-week-3
Getty Images

It's the point at which you are most likely to fall off the wagon, so nutritionist Amelia Freer has lined up a treat

Week three already!  That golden sand and luminous water is within our reach.  Just another four weeks and we’ll be holiday ready.

This is the week when our healthy habits are most likely to wane. So let's be ahead of the game! Instead of focusing on what a summer body requires you to avoid, let's celebrate our achievements so far and this week, introduce a weekly treat meal. Yes, you heard me, once a week, we can let our hair down and enjoy a treat. I repeat, ONE meal a week. This must not be mistaken for a daily treat, which we all know can easily happen. Having a meal to look forward to, to share with great mates or loved ones, really helps us to put a positive frame on this process and actually help to keep us on track.

Now, if you know that pasta makes you puff, or sugar makes you rough then be sensible of course. Choose your treat wisely, and who you share it with too! Definitely not worth wasting this gem on a business dinner. This treat meal is only on the premise that every single other meal of the week (that's 20 meals in total - three per day) is on track with your healthy habits, sticking to the things you have chosen to remove thus far.  Naturally, I want for you to enjoy these new habits for life, so a weekly treat meal is a great way to keep on track the rest of the time.

Keep those food diaries going to preserve your accountability and consciousness. Make sure the things you have removed don’t creep back in... save them to really enjoy for that treat meal.

Meal Plan 3

Breakfast:

Half an avocado on 1 slice of buckwheat toast (I like Biona , sold at Waitrose) with a pinch of dried chilli, 2 chopped sundried tomatoes, salt, pepper and a drizzle of olive oil.  I spread coconut butter on the toast.

1 orange and a cup of green tea (I like Chai Green Tea by Pukka ).

Lunch:

Chicken mango ‘boats’ – finely sliced cooked chicken breast, chopped salsa of mango, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, mint, coriander, lime & olive oil.

Pile on to 3 or 4 chicory or other large lettuce leaf  ‘boats’ and eat!

Dinner:

Organic spring lamb chops with mixed roast vegetables (tomato, courgette, aubergine, sweet potato and red onion), rosemary and garlic. Roast in coconut oil rather than olive oil.

Snack – only if you really need it:

3 cubes of sheep’s feta cheese with slices of ½ a pear.

Ready for the next instalment?  Click here to read week 4 of Amelia Freer's summer body plan  or head to  week 1 if you've missed the series here


You may also like

Amelia Freer: how to do a healthy BBQ

Amelia Freer's recipe: Green chicken

Amelia Freer: Spiralized Vegetable Quiche recipe

Amelia Freer’s Asian Chicken Pot Noodle Recipe


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

Cos linen shorts, £45

River Island midi dress, £39

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

More Gloss

Health

The de-bloating ‘internal shower’ drink has gone viral on TikTok. We try it out

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Explore More