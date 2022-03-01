The brand new BBC Good Food Eat Well Show comes to London

This February, the people behind the BBC Good Food Show are turning their hands to a whole new kind of food bonanza. Embracing the current trend for all things healthy, The Eat Well show will bring together health-conscious food brands, products and producers at London’s Olympia from the 27th February to the 1st March.

A highlight of the three day event will be The Healthy Kitchen Stage, where an impressive line-up of celebrities, chefs and professionals will be demonstrating how easy it is to prepare nutritous and tasty food. With the likes of the Hemsley sisters , Amelia Freer and Lorraine Pascale on the bill, this is a rare opportunity to pick up some of those all important insider hints and tips.

Plus, over on the Eat Well Interview Stage, you will have the chance to quiz some of the health world’s biggest players - including Natasha Corrett of Honestly Healthy fame and The Medicinal Chef, Dale Pinnock - about what you should and shouldn’t be eating in 2015.

With healthy grazing options aplenty, for any foodies out there this is a day out not to be missed.

Tickets start at £13 and can be purchased here.