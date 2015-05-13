The Chia Co Healthy Raspberry Pancake Recipe

Pancakes don’t have to be stodgy and unhealthy. These light and energy filled pancakes are a healthy twist on a classic, featuring delicious fruit and super-powered Chia seeds for a guilt-free meal that feels like a treat.
Prep time 3 minutes
Total Time 8 minutes
Makes 12
Ingredients
- 200g self-raising flour
- 1½ tsp baking powder
- ¼ cup caster sugar
- 1 tbsp white Chia seeds
- 150ml cup milk
- 80ml Greek style yoghurt
- 2 eggs, lightly beaten
- 1 tbsp melted butter
- 125g raspberries, plus extra to serve
Method
Sieve flour, baking powder and sugar into a medium bowl. Add Chia seeds, milk, yoghurt, eggs and melted butter. Whisk lightly until smooth. Fold in raspberries. Place a large non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Grease with a little butter. Spoon a heaped tablespoon of batter into the pan and repeat. Allow each pancake to cook for about 2-3 minutes each side. Remove from pan and repeat process to make about 12 pancakes in total. Serve with Orange Cinnamon Ricotta and raspberries.
