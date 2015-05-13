The Chia Co Healthy Raspberry Pancake Recipe

Judy Johnson 13 May 2015
get-the-gloss-pancake-recipe-with-chia-1

A healthy pancake recipe from The Chia Co

Pancakes don’t have to be stodgy and unhealthy. These light and energy filled pancakes are a healthy twist on a classic, featuring delicious fruit and super-powered Chia seeds for a guilt-free meal that feels like a treat.

Prep time 3 minutes

Total Time 8 minutes

Makes 12

Ingredients

  • 200g self-raising flour
  • 1½ tsp baking powder
  • ¼ cup caster sugar
  • 1 tbsp white Chia seeds
  • 150ml cup milk
  • 80ml Greek style yoghurt
  • 2 eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1 tbsp melted butter
  • 125g raspberries, plus extra to serve

Method

Sieve flour, baking powder and sugar into a medium bowl. Add Chia seeds, milk, yoghurt, eggs and melted butter. Whisk lightly until smooth. Fold in raspberries. Place a large non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Grease with a little butter. Spoon a heaped tablespoon of batter into the pan and repeat. Allow each pancake to cook for about 2-3 minutes each side. Remove from pan and repeat process to make about 12 pancakes in total. Serve with Orange Cinnamon Ricotta and raspberries.

Fancy giving this recipe a go? Try The Chia Co's chia seeds in Get The Box


You may also like

Why a cleansing powder for face could speed up your skincare routine

Jack Monroe's Jaffa Cake mug pudding puts banana bread in the shade

Recipe: Cauliflower cheese and white bean bake for when you need the ultimate comfort food

Baked oats: What does a nutritionist think of TikTok's latest breakfast trend?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

More Gloss

Health

The de-bloating ‘internal shower’ drink has gone viral on TikTok. We try it out

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Explore More