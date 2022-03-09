The delicious paleo snack that both taste buds and cravings will love

Ayesha Muttucumaru 6 October 2015
primal-pantry

For a gluten-free and refined sugar-free snack that’s super tasty too, make sure to always have a caveman diet-friendly Primal Pantry Apple & Pecan Raw Paleo Bar to hand

When that 11 ‘o’ clock craving strikes, it can be pretty hard to resist the call of the cookie jar. Likewise, after a sweat-drenched exercise class, the temptation to reward oneself with a celebratory deep-fried something can seem justified - surely, it’s been sufficiently balanced out to equate to a much more appeasing (albeit mathematically erroneous...) zero calories? You might as well be eating air. If only this were true. Unfortunately, being a slave to our sweet or savoury teeth can more often than not become our healthy eating undoings - and that’s where Primal Pantry Apple & Pecan Raw Paleo Bars come in.

Hate exercise? These are the fitness motivation tips you need to read

Created to satisfy both taste buds and cravings, they act as the quick and easy way to re-fuel after a workout and bolster self-control defences when temptation comes a-knockin’.  Their main point of difference to other healthy snack bars is that they don’t contain dried fruit and so therefore avoid the need to include unnecessary sugar, vegetable oils or sulphites. Furthermore, they are gluten, grain, refined sugar, soya, dairy and GMO free, while also being incredibly tasty as well! Plus, they’re also vegan and vegetarian to appeal to those with more restrictive dietary needs, including giving Caveman diet  fans a reason to celebrate too. That really is no mean feat if you ask us...

Become a master of your cravings and boost all-round wellness by  clicking here to buy our Recharge and Reset box  containing 8 health heroes worth £65 for just £24.95 (including a Primal Pantry Apple & Pecan Raw Paleo Bar), inc. post and packaging. Delivery to mainland UK only.

Follow us  @getthegloss  and Ayesha  @Ayesha_Muttu .

Like this? Sign up for our newsletters to receive similar content to your inbox


You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Breakfast salads are becoming a thing. Here’s why you should start loving them too

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Is your plant-based diet making you bloat?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

More Gloss

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Skin

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product

Health

Omega 3 supplements: the brain health and immunity booster we all need

Explore More