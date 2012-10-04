Amelia Freer's recipes: healthy turkey burgers

Nutritional therapist Amelia Freer believes we can all live a much healthier, happier life through good nutrition. She also makes very healthy food taste extremely good. She sent the GTG crew some of her turkey burgers for lunch and we've been begging her for the recipe ever since. And now it's here...

Amelia’s says: “Turkey is a great source of lean protein and contains selenium which is essential for keeping our immune systems strong and supports thyroid health. Serve with salad or steamed greens for a perfectly nutritious lunch or evening meal."

Ingredients

500g/1 packet turkey mince (some supermarkets sell turkey mince or ask a butcher to mince some fillets for you)

1 small jar of sun-dried or slow-roasted tomatoes, drained and roughly chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 handful of fresh basil, thyme, parsley

Zest of an unwaxed lemon

1 medium red onion, chopped

3 tsp coconut oil

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

Mix the turkey mince, herbs, lemon zest and chopped tomatoes in a bowl.

Heat 1 tsp of coconut oil in a pan and sauté the red onions until soft, then add to the turkey mixture.

Season with sea salt and pepper then mix well.

Cover a baking tray with greaseproof paper.

Using a half cup measuring cup, spoon the mixture into rounds and pat on to the baking tray (or use your hands to roll into round balls and press down to flatten)

Refrigerate for at least 30 mins (you could do this the night before to save time).

Heat oven to 180C/gas mark 4.

Heat a frying pan with 2 tsp coconut oil and lightly fry the burgers for about 2 mins on each side to seal, return to clean baking sheet and cook in oven for 10 mins or until cooked through and slightly golden.

Serve with a simple green salad with avocado and a lemon juice and olive oil dressing. They are great to make in batches and freeze and they are fine to eat cold the next day.

www.freernutrition.com