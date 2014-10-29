The Gloss Report: Green juices
1 / 9
The Gloss Report: Green juices
You only need to search #greenjuice on Instagram to see the widespread obsession with this current health trend. Once reserved for the hardcore health-addict, green juices are now popping up absolutely everywhere we look. But the big questions are: How healthy are they? Can we actually stomach them? And, will they make a difference to our day? The Gloss Team put a selection of London’s cold press offerings to the test.
2 / 9
Blend & Press No. 5 Hardcore Juice
Price: £8
Buy: Available at 16a Neal's Yard, Covent Garden, London, WC2H 9DP
Ingredients: Spinach, cucumber, lettuce, kale, parsley, ginger and lemon
Feedback: I loved the appearance of this juice and the cute yet simple packaging. It’s also a decent size (500 ml of green goodness) and it definitely lived up to it’s hardcore name! I’m already a green juice convert and I still struggled with the taste, it is definitely not one for the faint hearted or those with delicate taste buds! I drank it in the morning after breakfast and it kept me from reaching for anything else before lunch. I definitely felt an increase in energy and I loved how healthy it made me feel.
Was it worth the money?
It would be quite an expensive habit but if you're in need of a real pick me up, I would say yes.
Would you recommend to a friend?
Not for a raw juice first-timer - this one’s only for the hardcore converts!
Score: 6/10
3 / 9
Nama Artisan Raw Foods Tropical Green Juice
Price: £5
Buy: Available at Nama Artisan Raw Foods, 110 Talbot Road, London, W11 1JR
Ingredients: Pineapple, kale, cucumber
Feedback: I was slightly nervous about trying green juice for the first time and so I opted for Nama’s Tropical Green for its appealing name. While the drink is a fairly dark (and scary-looking) shade of green, its refreshing notes of cucumber and pineapple, thankfully, pushed through to deliver a delicious taste. Though the bottle may look small, it kept me full for a very long time and energised to push through the rest of the day.
Was it worth the money?
While it was satisfying and had a nice taste, the price is slightly expensive for me – especially considering the little amount of ingredients it contains.
Would you recommend to a friend?
Maybe – if they didn’t feel it was too much and wanted to try green juice for the first time…
Score: 7/10
4 / 9
Roots and Bulbs G3 Green Juice
Price: £4.99
Buy: Available at 5 Thayer Street, London, W1U 3LG
Ingredients: Cucumber, pineapple, kale and herb
Feedback: As london’s first cold-pressed juice bar, Roots & Bulbs ought to know a thing or two about green juice - and they certainly seem to. Different to many others, their technique preserves more nutrients than alternative methods by holding on to the pulp and using it to create drinks brimming with natural goodness and flavours. Numbered in ascending order of fructose content, my chosen drink of ‘G3’ was the green juice containing the most fruit available - so it wasn’t their ‘healthiest’ option but the touch of sweetness was a great way to ease somebody in to the green game.
Was it worth the money?
Absolutely, based on the goodness it does for the body!
Would you recommend to a friend?
Definitely, sweet and tasty way of packing in the greens
Score: 8/10
5 / 9
Bobo’s Juice A Bit of Ruff(age)
Price: £5.50
Buy: Available online here
Ingredients: Apple, cucumber, ginger, kale, lemon, pear
Feedback: For a green juice this went down very easily and I would even go as far as to say it was quite delicious. On closer look at the ingredients I think this is down to the fruit content (the biggest ingredient is apple) that cleverly masks the taste of kale (bonus points for that) and gives a slightly sweeter taste than a pure vegetable juice. I drank this mid-morning and it succeeded in keeping any mid morning snack cravings at bay and I could definitely notice a boost in my energy levels.
Was it worth the money?
With delivery to your desk included in the price, I would say yes.
Would you recommend to a friend?
Yes, for anyone looking for a tasty introduction to green juices.
Score: 9/10
6 / 9
Detox Kitchen Pure Goodness
Price: £3.75
Buy: Available at Harvey Nichols Knightsbridge and at 10 Kingly Street, W1B 5PJ
Ingredients: Apple, celery, spinach and mint
Feedback: A very refreshing, zingy and easy to drink green juice. A lot less full on than other green juices I have previously tried and I particularly liked the mint flavour. The celery taste is quite strong (somewhat overpowering), not a problem for me but for any celery haters out there I would stay clear. Perfectly sized in simple but sleek packaging, this is an all-round great juice.
Was it worth the money?
Definitely – this juice is a lot cheaper than most other cold pressed juices out there.
Would you recommend to a friend?
Yes – especially anyone looking for an affordable health boost.
Score: 8/10
7 / 9
Savse Cleansing Green Juice
Price: £2.29
Buy: Available online here
Ingredients: Pear, broccoli, kiwi, lemon, banana, kale, spinach
Feedback: After finding out about an iron deficiency during her pregnancy, Nina started creating juices as a way to incorporate leafy vegetables into her diet. 27 years on, Nina is somewhat of a juice pro and her brand of juices, Savse are sold in shops across the UK. I tested the cleansing green juice, which was delicious. A good amount of leafy greens mean the nutritional value is high whereas the inclusion of pear and banana gives a slightly sweet taste.
Was it worth the money?
200% - £2.99 is a bargain for a cold pressed juice!
Would you recommend to a friend?
I already have!
Score: 9/10
8 / 9
Raw to Door Lean & Green Juice
Price: £6
Buy: Available online here
Ingredients: Cucumber, kale, celery, spinach, romaine, parsley, lemon
Feedback: Founded by ex-model Natasha Clancy and recommend by health goddess Calgary Avansino , I was intrigued to try home delivery juice company, Raw to Door. I went straight for the strong stuff opting for the completely fructose free juice option and I would be lying if I said I wasn’t slightly scared. I was pleasantly surprised though as the juice was not as thick or full on as I thought it might be. The chlorophyll-rich green leafy vegetables obviously worked their magic as and I felt full and energised after drinking it.
Was it worth the money?
For the high nutrient content I think it is money well spent.
Would you recommend to a friend?
Yes - for anyone wanting a genuine sugar free vegetable juice.
Score: 8/10
9 / 9
The Good Life Eatery Cold Pressed & Raw Dr. Green Love juice
Price: £6.55
Buy: Available online here
Ingredients: Spinach, kale, green apple and coconut
Feedback: I’m not normally a big green juice lover however, II have to say that I found this particular cold-pressed juice absolutely delicious. Sweet (but not sickly so), refreshing and easy to drink, it made for a much healthier alternative to my mid-afternoon coffee. And quite honestly, I could have had another! I’m already planning my next trip to The Good Life Eatery as we speak...
Was it worth the money?
Yes, every penny. Plus it took a while to get through too.
Would you recommend it to a friend?
Yes - in fact I’d be inclined to suggest we meet up for one too.
Score: 10/10
More Gloss