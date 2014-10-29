The Gloss Report: Green juices

2 / 9

Blend & Press No. 5 Hardcore Juice

Price: £8

Buy: Available at 16a Neal's Yard, Covent Garden, London, WC2H 9DP

Ingredients: Spinach, cucumber, lettuce, kale, parsley, ginger and lemon

Feedback: I loved the appearance of this juice and the cute yet simple packaging. It’s also a decent size (500 ml of green goodness) and it definitely lived up to it’s hardcore name! I’m already a green juice convert and I still struggled with the taste, it is definitely not one for the faint hearted or those with delicate taste buds! I drank it in the morning after breakfast and it kept me from reaching for anything else before lunch. I definitely felt an increase in energy and I loved how healthy it made me feel.

Was it worth the money?

It would be quite an expensive habit but if you're in need of a real pick me up, I would say yes.

Would you recommend to a friend?

Not for a raw juice first-timer - this one’s only for the hardcore converts!

Score: 6/10