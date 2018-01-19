The Gloss Report: vegan protein powders

1 / 7

Vegan protein powder reviews

Finding a good protein powder can be tricky. Finding a vegan variation, even more so. So this week we reviewed a range and rated them taking into account factors such as taste and texture, also using advice from nutritional therapist, Daniel O’Shaughnessy . In terms of what we should look for, he recommended the following as useful guidelines to bear in mind:

Contains a non-dairy protein (no whey, casein or egg);

Has at least 15g of protein per serving;

Doesn't contain unrecognisable ingredients;

That the powder be be naturally processed; (an enzyme-based method being good here where natural enzymes are added to, preferably sprouted, plant seeds to remove the protein. “This preserves the most nutrients in the plant and is the cleanest and least processed method,” says Daniel);

Preferably organic.

With regards to vegan-friendly complete protein sources, not all types are created equal in Daniel's opinion. “A complete protein source is one that provides all of the essential amino acids: histidine, isoleucine, leucine, lysine, methionine, phenylalanine, threonine, tryptophan, and valine,” he explains. “Soy protein is complete (although soy protein is usually not recommended to use due to its possible health risks and the possible GMO issue ), hemp is not complete, rice lacks lysine to make it a complete protein and pea protein has most of the amino acids but is low in tyrosine and methionine,” he outlined for us. “You can combine rice and pea or hemp and pea though to make a complete protein (for a full amino acid profile and higher protein yield).”

With additional advice given to us regarding the best and worst types of sweeteners and additives and potential red flags, we were armed with the information needed to taste, try and test our line-up. How did they rate and how did they compare with others we've tried in the past? Here are our thoughts.

