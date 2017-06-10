The Gloss Report: water bottles

5 / 8

bkr Madly Teeny Glass Water Bottle 250ml, £20

The promise: “Perfect for on-the-go sipping and throwing in your bag. Small opening for no-spill sipping.”



We give it: 7/10



Review: “I’m absolutely terrible at drinking enough water throughout the day. Completely abysmal. My problem is two-fold: 1) I forget to and 2) bottles are often too large and clunky to carry in my handbag. So on paper, this 'Teeny' limited edition find from bkr looks like it fits the bill perfectly.



“Made of glass and silicone and BPA and phthalate free, its bright watermelon-coloured casing serves as an eye-catching reminder to keep sipping throughout the day. Plus, the extra gripping on the bottom is ideal for keeping cack-handed spillages to a minimum (I’m quite clumsy). Small and light (it only weighs around 1lb when filled), it fits into my work bag wonderfully, to make for a more commuter-friendly alternative to its bigger bkr sibling. And, it didn’t leak, (just make sure to screw the lid on tightly). The fact that it’s dishwasher safe is also a big plus from a practical point of view. The only drawback for me would be its price - costing £20 for 250ml, it definitely provides less splash for your cash in comparison to the others in this feature. That being said though, I would say that its size and shape certainly appeal to adults and kids alike, to make for a stylish and more environmentally sound alternative to disposable plastic variations.”



Reviewer: AM