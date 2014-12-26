The journal that’s better than a self-help book

Give your New Year’s resolutions a boost in the right direction with a Dailygreatness Journal
Motivating and self-reflective, we’ve found our new source of daily inspiration thanks to our Dailygreatness Journal: A Practical Guide for Consciously Creating Your Days.
An appointment planner, goal-tracker, diary and self-help book in one, it’s a definite step up from a run-of-the-mill Filofax breaking down your day into what you’ve done and learnt and merging visualisation, intentions and self-improvement for a comprehensive morning to evening review to benefit both mind and spirit.
With motivating quotes dotted throughout to provide plenty of food for thought as you navigate your way through the most trying of days, it’s underlying message is that of positivity to help turn work’s trials and tribulations into a great way to learn, grow and improve - and stay perfectly well organised at the same time. No matter your fitness , career , health or love life goals, this bedside companion will act as the perfect way to pen your thoughts, objectives and aims to celebrate your achievements and make huge strides in achieving a happier, more optimistic mindset.
Dailygreatness Journal: A Practical Guide for Consciously Creating Your Days, £34.95. Buy online here .