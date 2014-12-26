The journal that’s better than a self-help book

Ayesha Muttucumaru 26 December 2014
gtg-daily-greatness-main

Give your New Year’s resolutions a boost in the right direction with a Dailygreatness Journal


Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Motivating and self-reflective, we’ve found our new source of daily inspiration thanks to our Dailygreatness Journal: A Practical Guide for Consciously Creating Your Days.

An appointment planner, goal-tracker, diary and self-help book in one, it’s a definite step up from a run-of-the-mill Filofax breaking down your day into what you’ve done and learnt and merging visualisation, intentions and self-improvement for a comprehensive morning to evening review to benefit both mind and spirit.

With motivating quotes dotted throughout to provide plenty of food for thought as you navigate your way through the most trying of days, it’s underlying message is that of positivity to help turn work’s trials and tribulations into a great way to learn, grow and improve - and stay perfectly well organised at the same time. No matter your  fitnesscareer , health or love life goals, this bedside companion will act as the perfect way to pen your thoughts, objectives and aims to celebrate your achievements and make huge strides in achieving a happier, more optimistic mindset.

Dailygreatness Journal: A Practical Guide for Consciously Creating Your Days, £34.95. Buy online  here .


You may also like

The best budget supermarket beauty brands

Can't afford to get your colour done? Here's how to make your hair colour last longer at home

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Ilia Multi Stick, £33

Vieve Conceal & Prime Brush, £24

Only wide leg tailored trouser, £30

Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow, £49

Ion Gut Support, $62

Oliver Bonas mama Mug, £12

More Gloss

Recipe

Amelia Freer's One Pot Green Dahl recipe - your batch cooking best friend

Elle Macpherson

Elle Macpherson: how I supercharge my immune system

Elle Macpherson
Mind

Nicola Bonn’s Panic Diaries: One year after my 'breakdown', I’m getting better every day

Women's health

Best vaginal moisturisers and lubes for menopause and perimenopause

Recipe

Cheat's Fish Pie: make Amelia Freer's super speedy supper

Amelia Freer
Health

11 of the best electric toothbrush 2023

Wellbeing

February wellness Glossy Picks: 12 products to lift your mood and help you feel better

Recipe

TikTok's favourite pancake recipes 2023

Explore More