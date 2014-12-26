The journal that’s better than a self-help book

Motivating and self-reflective, we’ve found our new source of daily inspiration thanks to our Dailygreatness Journal: A Practical Guide for Consciously Creating Your Days.

An appointment planner, goal-tracker, diary and self-help book in one, it’s a definite step up from a run-of-the-mill Filofax breaking down your day into what you’ve done and learnt and merging visualisation, intentions and self-improvement for a comprehensive morning to evening review to benefit both mind and spirit.