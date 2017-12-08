The rise of low alcohol wines

Ayesha Muttucumaru 8 December 2017
low-alcohol-wine

They’re popping up in supermarkets everywhere with price tags to match their lower alcohol content. What’s with the buzz though? We found out

It’s highly likely that if most people were asked if they wanted a low alcohol wine a decade ago, they’d be answered by a chorus of “What’s the point of drinking it then?” To be honest, I probably would have been one of them (I was 21 and it was my third year of uni...). However now, the drinking landscape’s very different than it once was with more and more young people turning their backs on alcohol and seeking drunkenness-free alternatives instead. Low alcohol wine is in high demand and more and more are gracing our supermarket shelves to meet the growing interest.

According to the Office for National Statistics, 19% of young adults aged 16-24 said they didn’t drink alcohol ten years ago. Last year though, that number rose to 27%. However, as explored in our article on mindful drinking and sober curiosity , it’s a trend being observed across all age groups thanks to the current wellness boom and growing interest surrounding healthy eating. Our appetites for aperitifs are dwindling and brands and shops are increasing their product line-ups to suit our changing taste buds as a result.

Which supermarkets are stocking up on them?

Tesco is particularly impressive in this regard. Containing 0.5% ABV (Drink Aware defines a low alcohol wine as containing between 0.5% and 1.2% ABV), the supermarket offers a Sauvignon Blanc , £3, Garnacha-Rosé, £3 and Carbenet Tempranillo , £3, in addition to new releases, a Sparkling Rosé Wine , £3.75, and Sparkling White Wine , £3.75. Also on its shelves you’ll find Rawson’s Retreat’s low alcohol range, £4, that also caters for the 0.5% crowd.

The New Year looks to build on this further with Marks & Spencer adding two white and rosé 0.5% Australian wines into the mix in January and for those who want a little more buzz for their buck, Aldi will be welcoming a new lower alcohol, low calorie 5.5% Featherweight range, £2.99, to its renowned wine portfolio too.

What do they taste like?

Experts have noted that alcohol is an essential component of wine and that without it, it could compromise the flavour. However, is 0.5% ABV enough to ensure that there’s not a massive difference? Of the ones we’ve tried so far, we’ve found that it depends. Overall, they lack the depth and roundness of a traditional wine, but some actually go down a lot smoother than expected. Tesco’s line-up was our favourite of the 0.5 per centers. I’d be quite happy to sip on any of them on a night when I was looking to exercise some restraint in my drinking habits and, although Aldi’s Featherweight White Zinfandel and Pinot Grigio wines are slightly higher at 5.5%, they were the best overall taste-wise.

We’re yet to try January’s new arrivals, but as soon we do, we’ll make sure to update you with our findings…

Follow Ayesha on  Twitter  and  Instagram .


You may also like

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Glossy Picks: our latest beauty and wellness favourites tried and tested

Glossy Picks: New beauty and wellness launches May 2022


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

More Gloss

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Explore More