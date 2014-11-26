The sprouted revolution is here

Sprouted grains are created by soaking naturally occurring grains such as flours and oats in water. The soaking process allows the grains to wake up and sprout which in turn activates the enzymes and multiples the nutrients. Sprouted grains have multiple health benefits and are bursting with vitamins and minerals, lower in gluten and much easier for the body to digest. As GTG expert nutritionist Vicki Edgson confirms: “The abundance of nutrients found in sprouted grains is superb, rendering a grain into a higher-protein compound. Sprouting is set to be one of the biggest new trends in foods, as we recognise the importance of ‘living foods’ within our eating regimes.” MORE GLOSS: An apointment with Vicki Edgson The sprouted phenomenon is now coming to UK as Rude Health launches the first sprouted flour and oat range. These 100% sprouted grains and oats can be used as a direct replacement for unsprouted flour in any baking and to provide a little inspiration Rude health have kindly shared with us three sprouted recipes. A raw classic bircher

Serves 1 Ingredients 1/3 cup Sprouted Organic Porridge Oats (gluten-free and raw) 1/3 cup Apple juice (or half & half apple juice & water) zest of half an orange 1 tbsp Greek Yoghurt 1 apple Maple syrup (optional) Method Pour the apple juice onto the oats, grate and stir in the organic zest and leave overnight in the fridge. In the morning stir through the yoghurt and grate the apple over the top. Add maple syrup or coconut palm sugar for an indulgent version. NB you can use water, milk, or cream instead of apple juice if you prefer the taste, or are aiming to reduce the amount of sugar you eat. It’s worth trying it with cream, even if just once. Dutch honey & spice bread

The gingerbread loaf is a popular snack in the Netherlands and makes a delicious breakfast with lots of buttery coconut oil spread on top. Ingredients: 400g spelt flour (3.5 cups) 400 ml milk (1.5 cups) 2 eggs 150g honey (2/3 cup) 2 tbsp of gingerbread spices (mix of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, ginger powder & cardamon) 2 tsp of baking soda tsp of sea salt Put the milk and eggs in a bowl and mix. Add the spelt flour, baking soda, gingerbread spices in phases and mix carefully. Add honey, pinch of salt and mix. Line and grease a cake / loaf tin and place in the oven for 45 minutes at 175 C. Leave to cool, slice, eat as is or toast and serve with butter. Sprouted buckwheat and banana waffles