The superfruit powder that packs a serious health punch

With Christmas lunch still sitting heavily on our stomachs and the consequences of too much champers still wreaking havoc, our bodies are more than likely in need of a little festive flush and dietary detox. Always on the scout for the next health hero, the Glossy Posse are pleased to inform you that we’ve found just the solution to help cleanse your body and re-boost you for the New Year. Let us introduce you to Baobab Superfruit powder - the lightweight supplement that packs a serious health punch.

A 100 percent natural, this powder is a nutrient-dense raw wholefood that provides you with three key and crucial benefits; It’s a natural multivitamin, it’s a rich source of fibre and is super high in antioxidants.

On top of that, this potent powder is an excellent source of vitamin C, calcium, potassium and thiamine as well as a good source of vitamin B6. When combined together these nutrients work to support energy metabolism, the immune system and a reduction of tiredness and fatigue. We should also probably also mention that because it’s almost 50 percent fibre, a dose of this a day will vastly improve your digestive health and has one of the highest antioxidant capacities of any fruit in the world - it’s a superfruit saviour indeed.

However, as is always the problem with these super supplements, they’re often less than appetizing and come laced with a taste that’s difficult to mask and even more difficult to stomach. Surprisingly however, this fine orangey powder is mild and mellow and easily concealed beneath a soup or smoothie making it the secret assassin of the supplement world.

Ideally take two to four teaspoons per day and blend it into your favourite shake or smoothie, sprinkle into muesli or porridge or even mix a little with some fruit and natural yogurt. Just a little note - because baobab is a rich fibre, when taking it with water, make sure to mix it into a paste using a little liquid before topping up your glass.

