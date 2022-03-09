The surprising things that are causing your teeth to look yellow

Since 2018 teeth whitening has been the most popular non-surgical cosmetic treatment in the UK according to Mintel, with 27 per cent of us interested in whitening our teeth and 30 per cent of us unhappy or very unhappy with the appearance of our teeth. The rise of illegal high street teeth whitening services speaks of our preoccupation with pearly whites, but short of risking our health and livelihoods to achieve Hollywood-esque smiles, there’s plenty of ways to reduce teeth yellowing and make our teeth look naturally whiter. Knowing what could be at the root of discolouration, adapting our lifestyles and tweaking our dental health regime could be all it takes to gradually brighten teeth and prevent yellowing and staining. Dental hygienist and founder of the award-winning London Hygienist practices Anna Middleton gave us the lowdown on what can lead to yellowing and how to dodge discolouration.

“If it can stain your carpet it can probably stain your teeth”

That’s food for thought right there. Anna highlights that as well as the usual teeth staining trio of coffee, tea and red wine, even food and drink that’s very healthy can cause yellowing over time or when consumed in large quantities on a regular basis:

“Dark berries and acidic food and drinks, especially of the citrus variety, can make yellowing worse, as can vibrant coloured curries with spices such as turmeric . Artificially coloured food and drinks are common culprits of yellowing too.”

That’s not a reason to ditch the vegetables or avoid curries, just a case for mixing up your diet if you’re concerned about staining. Lifestyle factors can influence how yellow your teeth look too…

The lifestyle list

Check the following before you invest in expensive whitening treatments - this lot can all make yellowing all the more likely according to Anna…

Poor oral hygiene

You probably knew this one was coming…

“Ineffective brushing and missing bits when you’re cleaning in between the teeth will lead to plaque building up on the surface of your teeth. Over time this hardens along the gum line and in between the teeth. This build up is known as calculus or tartar and appears yellowish in colour initially but it can also attract further staining because it is rough, making the problem worse.”

Smoking

Yellow teeth provide yet more incentive to quit…

“Smoking will stain teeth owing to both the tar and nicotine content of cigarettes.”

If you’re struggling to give up, read our expert guide on quitting smoking for good . Not easy but definitely worth it.

Whitening toothpastes

This seems like quite the contradiction - Anna explains why whitening toothpaste can sometimes make teeth staining worse:

“While whitening toothpaste may remove surface stains it can be abrasive and damage enamel (the hard-outer layer of the tooth), making it even more prone to staining. Whitening toothpaste on the high street also often doesn't contain any active whitening ingredients, or they may be missing key ingredients required to maintain healthy teeth such as fluoride.”

The following Instagram trend also attracts some flak as far as staining is concerned…

Charcoal toothpastes

Trendy but not always good news for yellowing:

“Charcoal toothpaste is generally not as abrasive as whitening toothpaste, however, there is no evidence to prove its effectiveness on stain removal. In fact, it may even contribute to negative aesthetic effects as the charcoal particles can become embedded in cracks in the teeth or restoration margins around crowns, veneers and fillings, attracting further yellowing and staining over time.”

Certain medications and medical treatments

Your health always comes first but Anna highlights that yellowing can be a side-effect of certain medical treatments in particular:

“Treatments involving radiation and chemotherapy are known to cause discoloration, especially when they are centred on the head and neck areas. The antibiotics tetracycline and doxycycline are also well documented and proven to cause dark grey and brown stains on teeth. In addition some medications can cause a dry mouth, and this lack of saliva can affect the natural cleansing of the mouth and increase the risk of dental decay, gum disease and staining.”

Acid attacks

This is the tooth erosion caused by daily eating and drinking. Not to be avoided of course but preserving enamel can help teeth to retain whiteness too:

“Erosion is the loss of tooth enamel caused by acid attacks. Every time you eat or drink (even if it's healthy food and drink) the bacteria in the mouth are fed and produce acid. This attacks the teeth, especially the hard-outer layer known as enamel, causing permanent and irreversible damage. Teeth can appear yellower over time as the underlying dentine, which is darker, becomes more visible.”

How to combat teeth yellowing

Make a dentist’s appointment. Probably around now.

If the last time you went for a check-up is a distant, dusty memory in your calendar it’s probably time to pick up the phone:

“Keep to regular dental and hygienist appointments. Visit the dentist at least once a year and the hygienist a minimum of twice a year to keep your smile as gleaming as possible. It’ll pay off.”

Invest in an electric toothbrush

Hands-down superior for polishing away stains apparently:

“Invest in an electric toothbrush – I recommend the Sonicare Protective Clean , £69.98. It is seven times more effective than a manual toothbrush offering up to 100 per cent more plaque removal and it features a two minute timer and a pressure sensor to ensure that you don’t overbrush which can cause abrasion and damage the gums. It also has a brush head replacement reminder, as you should do this every three months (it’s easy to forget).”