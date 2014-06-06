The tea that will help you slim down and beat the bloat

Ayesha Muttucumaru 6 June 2014
gtg-daily-crush-caudalie

Meet the herbal tea that helps flatten your stomach and tastes good too

In spite of the workoutsnutrition plans  and cellulite creams , we could all do with a bit of extra help to tone up in time for bikini season. Thankfully though, that added bolster to our beach body artilleries  comes in the form of the trusty cup of tea. Well, the range of Draining Organic Herbal Teas from Caudalie to be exact.

MORE GLOSS: 9 ways to pimp your water

An aromatic addition to our diets that provides the kick of coffee and the calmness of tea, the range contains a cocktail of wellbeing ingredients to help eliminate water, remove toxins, beat a bloated stomach and help get rid of that pesky excess wobble that refuses to whittle away.

Created using a combination of five warming blends from red wine and blackcurrant to sweet orange peel, cinnamon and blueberry, simply add to hot water, brew for five minutes and you’ll have the recipe for a body-boosting beverage with added benefits that doesn’t compromise on taste. Tea time with a healthier twist? We’re sold.

Caudalie Draining Organic Herbal Teas, £10.  Buy online .


