The Vurger Co Recipe: The Auburger

Think even veggie burgers are unhealthy? Though still an indulgent meal, this aubergine burger recipe from The Vurger Co packs a healthy punch - after all, they're on a mission to revolutionise fast food with plant-based ingredients. Job done...

Serves 8

Ingredients

2 medium aubergines

1 tblsp sunflower oil, or similar

2 red onions, finely chopped

1 60ml bottle of TABASCO® Chipotle Sauce

5g smoked paprika

5ml TABASCO® Sauce

5g sugar (can use any type - caster or coconut work well)

3g salt

3g pepper

240g tin of chickpeas, drained and rinsed

50g Violife smoked cheese, grated (if vegan), or similar cheese as required

270g breadcrumbs (pre-made)

8 brioche burger buns (or any alternative)

Method

1. Grill or BBQ your Aubergine for around 5-10 minutes, turn them slightly every couple of minutes. When the skin is black and crispy they are ready and remove from heat.

2. Fry onions, then add 20ml of the TABASCO® Chipotle Sauce along with the smoked paprika and stir. Turn up heat and add sugar, so onions caramelise. Set the Aubergines and onions to one side to cool.

3. Drain and rinse the chickpeas, in a bowl add 20ml of the TABASCO® Chipotle Sauce With your hands, mash around half of the chickpeas, leaving the other half intact to add some texture.

4. Once the aubergines have cooled, pull off the tops, rub off the charred skin and discard, leaving behind the smoky flesh. Use two forks to break up the aubergine flesh and add 10ml of the TABASCO® Chipotle Sauce, ensuring everything is well coated.

5. Put aubergines, onions and chickpeas into a bowl and mash with your hands. Add the grated cheese, breadcrumbs and mix thoroughly, then form into burger patties to your desired size. Baste with additional tabasco.

6. Oil a pan, add the burger and sizzle each side for 2-3 minutes until golden brown. Then add your favourite bun, toppings and sauce, tuck in!

Recipe provided by The Vurger Co . Their weekday pop-up space is located behind the Lululemon store in Spitalfields market.