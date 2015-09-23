Think you know nut butter? You can’t fully appreciate it until you’ve tried this…

Anna Hunter 23 September 2015
pip-and-nut-almond-buttere

Sure there’s peanut, cashew and plain old almond, but blend in another ingredient of the moment and you have the most pleasurable protein hit EVER

Loving  coconut oil  right now? Partial to a bit of nut butter on your rye toast? If affirmative to both, let us introduce the inspired culinary creation that is  Pip & Nut Coconut Almond Butter . By blending coconut oil, roasted almonds, a pinch of sea salt and a drizzle of agave syrup, founder Pip has created the holy grail of nutty spreads. This is ‘devour from the jar with a spoon’ sort of stuff, even though it’s probably wise to stick to just a dollop a day. Don’t feel shy about eating it solo with a spoon though; Pip does just that to reenergise and recover after long runs and muscle trembling workouts. If you’re just sat on the sofa in your jammies with a jar of the stuff though, we’re not judging.

Not only is just, you know, delicious, it’s also rich in anti-ageing vitamin E, muscle-easing magnesium and ‘regulating fibre’. It blends beautifully into smoothies, curries (try a twist on a satay), baking and stir fries, and contains none of that nasty palm oil stuff. Basically in the nut butter camp, it’s superior, hence why we’ve included it in our newly launched  Recharge & Reset Health Box . When wellbeing tastes this good, it’s hard not to get involved.

Click here to buy the box for just £24.95 inc. post and packaging within mainland UK (it's really worth a whopping £65). Get it before it goes...


