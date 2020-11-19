This budget veg is your multi-vit and protein powder in one

If you’ve avoided peas as a rather ordinary starchy vegetable, think again, because they’re amazingly nutritious, full of vitamins, iron, fibre, antioxidants and protein.

Peas are actually a member of the legume family along with beans, chickpeas and lentils which explains why they’re one of the few vegetables that are a pretty good source of protein – no surprise that vegan protein powder manufacturers often use pea as a base. Fresh (or frozen) peas go brilliantly in smoothies and add a sweet, crisp flavour that’s a step up from the ‘dead sock’ aftertaste of pea protein powder.

3 great reasons to eat plenty of peas

Peas are an excellent source of vitamin K, a much-overlooked nutrient which is vital for our bone health. We need vitamin K to produce osteocalcin which strengthens our bones by hardening the calcium which is used in the bone renewal process.

They’re packed with the antioxidantsvitamin C,vitamin E and zinc as well as other protective plant compounds called polyphenols, helping to keep your immune system in great shape, so you’re less likely to come down with niggling colds and infections.

Peas also contain a number of nutrients which support heart health: they’re an unexpected source of omega 3 fatty acids which support a healthy vascular system and reduce the risk of blood clots; they’re also rich in B vitamins, which play a crucial part in regulating high levels of homocysteine which is a risk factor for cardiovascular disease. Combined with the naturally anti-inflammatory properties they contain, eating peas regularly could be a great way to be kind to your heart.

MORE GLOSS: Bet you didn't know this about asparagus

How peas boost energy

As well as being rich in protein, peas are a great source of fibre, which is the ideal combination to maintain stable blood sugar levels, keeping you going for longer and helping you avoid those energy dips which leave you feeling tired and irritable. Peas are also a surprisingly good source of iron.

Healthiest ways to eat peas