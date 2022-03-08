This vegan and gluten-free goddess bowl is perfect when you're craving comfort food

In her latest e-book, cook, model and mum-of-three Karen Koramshai shares her wisdom on staying well in autumn, as the nights start to draw in. She touches on nutrition, meditation and immunity as well as talking us through some of her favourite seasonal recipes.

"I’m a big fan of eating seasonally, so my recipes often reflect that," she writes. "Your body really responds well when it is in tune with the environment, and fresh seasonal foods give you optimum nutrients.

"As the daylight hours shorten and we naturally feel more tired, it’s essential to eat foods that give us a boost. I try to avoid sluggish, comfort foods as much as possible and aim to eat fresh, seasonal and nutritious dishes. Foods that reflect the season are most beneficial to our bodies."

Here she shares her recipe for a vegan and gluten-free goddess bowl

"This is a balanced bowl of goodness, perfect for when the weather begins to turn cooler and you crave a little comfort food," Karen says. "You can use any vegetables you have to hand, but try to include some nuts for protein and healthy fats. The dressing is also a must as it really does transform anything you put it on. Try it on warm roasted root vegetables as well as any leafy greens."

Ingredients

175 grams cooked brown rice

A small hand full of each the following: Cooked chickpeas, lightly steamed greens such as kale and French beans, roasted sweet potatoes, nuts of choice (I used pecans for a healthy dose of calcium, magnesium and potassium)

Creamy sesame dressing

3 tablespoons tahini

1 small clove of garlic finely chopped

Juice of a lemon

Sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper

Water to thin



Method

1. Make the creamy sesame dressing by whisking the tahini, garlic and lemon juice together in a small bowl.

2. Next, whisk in enough warm water a tablespoon at a time until your dressing is the consistency of single cream. Set aside.

3. Arrange all your chosen ingredients on top of the rice in a bowl. Drizzle over the creamy dressing and enjoy.

NB: This can be enjoyed either hot or at room temperature and if you are feeding a group of people simply multiply the ingredients by the number of guests and arrange on a large serving platter for people to help themselves to.

Recipe provided by Karen Koramshai