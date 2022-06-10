7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

10 June 2022
From the healthy salad you're going to want to make for your lunch to the genius sleep hack for a better night's rest - we've trawled through Tiktok for surprisingly handy hacks, tips and advice so you don't have to. Thank us later.

The fact we're all addicted to our screens and mindlessly scrolling on our phones is not new information. And of course, social media is often to blame for both. One minute you're updating your Facebook status (hi there, Millennials), next you're uploading an artsy shot of your dinner to your Insta stories before choreographing your next reel. It's exhausting.

Which means you are probably in one of two schools of thought when it comes to  Tik Tok.  Either a hardcore TikTok devotee - in which case this feature will be old news to you - or you're intrigued by Tiktok, you just don't have the time or inclination to spend what's left of your life on yet another platform. In which case, we are here for you.  We have scoured through many, many, many Tiktok videos on your behalf, dear reader, to find what's genuinely useful and amusing - including the budget Cowboy Caviar salad that we can't wait to make.

Here's what we think you'd like to know about this week...

1. How to eat more slowly

@elisabethfit #eating ♬ About Damn Time - Lizzo

Guilty of inhaling your food? This very simple, but effective, tip from  @elisabethfit   will get you appreciating every mouthful.

2. The Cowboy Caviar Salad

@michaelfinch
♬ original sound - Michael Finch

You may or may not be familiar with the  'Green Goddess Salad'  from Baked by Melissa - a salad that went viral on Tiktok a few months (a lifetime in social media time) ago - here is the next. Meet the Cowboy Caviar Salad that makeup influencer  @michaelfinch  demonstrated how to construct. It's fibre-rich, budget-friendly, you will probably have most of, if not all, the ingredients all ready and it's worth watching for his chopping skills alone and discovering what he calls a red pepper. You'll see what we mean.

3. Designer perfume dupe

@aishaxahmada Honestly shook at how similar they are! #redtemptation #baccaratrouge540 #perfume #perfumetiktok #zara #zaradupe #fyp ♬ Obsessed With You - Central Cee

Costing £215 a bottle, is it any wonder that social media is constantly inundated with people declaring they've found the next best thing to Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 . The latest is Zara Red Temptation, which at £19.99 is a tenth of the price. Everyone has gone so crazy for it the hashtag #redtemptation has already had 4.8 million views. Here  @aishaxahmad a has managed to get her hands on a bottle and shares her thoughts. *quickly adds to basket*

Buy now

4. Tip for a better night's sleep

@drranganchatterjee Try this simple trick to help you sleep better.#learnontiktok #sleeptips #sleep ♬ Scouting v2 - BLVKSHP

When Dr Rangan Chatterjee dishes out the advice, we pay attention because if he says it works, it works. And if you're struggling with your sleep right now, then you're going to love this. He suggests taking a warm shower or bath at least an hour before bedtime. This helps your brain send 'get sleepy now' signals to the rest of your body so that when you climb into bed later you should be well on your way to having a good night between the sheets.

5. Most inclusive foundations

@golloria No justification for this. Makeup should be accessible for people with darker complexions. We shouldn’t have to make things work, and we shouldn’t have to order our shades online. Be serious, this is such a rooted issue. #makeup #beauty ♬ Jiggle Jiggle - Duke & Jones & Louis Theroux

You would have thought that the beauty industry would be much further on with inclusive foundation shades than it is, but @golloria  proves there is still quite a long way to go. Thankfully she highlights three brands that are doing a good job and it will be no surprise that Fenty is leading the way. She showcases Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint,  £27 that comes in 25 shades.

Buy now

6. Secret sizing codes on Zara labels

@wearherstyle Mind blowing #zarasizing #zarasizeguide #zaratags #zarahack #zarahacks #wearherstyle #zarashoppinghack #shopwithme #zaraaddiction #zaraaddicts ♬ original sound - Peach Girl

There is a secret code to knowing how a Zara item is going to fit and it's got nothing to do with the size. Look on the label and you will find either a triangle (it runs small), a circle (it runs big) or a square (it's true to size)  @weareherstyle  is one of many Tiktok users who shared the hack, and to her we say 'thank you'.

7. Dr Esho dancing for Alison Hammond

@drtijionesho TikTok look what you have me doing ! #boyaffichallenge @Alison Hammond ♬ original sound - OTP Control

There's a new craze where celebrities are filming their best dance moves that they would only bust out for that certain special someone. UK rapper Aitch did one for US singer Lizzo and is the latest to join in? GTG's very own aesthetic expert  Dr Esho.  And the girl he would only ever dance for? None other than TV Presenter Alison Hammond . Will this be a flourishing romance, a summer fling or only an internet crush? Either way, we are here for it and need Dr Esho to teach us a few moves.


