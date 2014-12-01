Tips to boost energy and combat ‘Festive FOMO’ fatigue

Party season’s in full swing and the last thing we need is to get ill right in the middle of it. As we rush to cram more events into our diaries than in any other month of the year, could our Festive FOMO faux pas be taking their toll on our health as well as our bank balances?

With social engagements, impending work deadlines and last minute Christmas shopping all stacking up, it’s no surprise that many of us end up utterly exhausted, run-down and reaching for the tissues instead of the turkey come Christmas Day.

So what can we do to ensure that we don’t miss out, but still have a healthy and happy break? We asked co-founder of Victoria Health , natural health specialist and Get The Gloss Expert Shabir Daya for his top health tips and pick of the best supplements around for alleviating stress, aiding sleep and boosting wellbeing and Christmas spirit.

Shabir Daya’s Run-Down Rehab

“The biggest factors that can get us a bit down include stress, nutritional deficiencies and obviously attacks on the immune system. Alcohol of course depletes many nutrients which can also affect the immune system and make us feel a bit run-down.”

Tip 1: For stress

“Counter stress with Magnolia Rhodiola Complex , £26, a supplement designed to physically relax muscles and nerves as well as reduce the levels of stress hormones in the body.

"Stress weakens the immune system and hence reducing cortisol levels is a very good idea.”

Tip 2: For nutrition deficiencies

“The body requires a variety of vitamins and minerals to ensure healthy energy production and a healthy immune response. Take an energising multinutrient such as Alive Once Daily Multivitamin Ultra Potency , £28 which contains vitamins, minerals, green foods, fruit and vegetable extracts all in an easy one-a-day tablet.”

Tip 3: For fighting colds

“Ensure a healthy immune system using Daily Immunity , £25 - take it before, during and after the festive season to prevent colds and flu.”

Tip 4: For stomach health

“Ensure healthy digestion and prevent diarrhoea and other stomach problems by taking a quality probiotic such as Mega Probiotic ND , £18.50. This supplement contains eight strains of acid-resistant bacteria that colonise the gut and help digestion of food, prevent bloating and also ensures that invasive organisms do not take a hold in the gut.”

Tip 5: For a good night’s sleep

“Get a good night’s sleep. Sleep helps regenerate the entire body and insufficient sleep leads to countless problems such as irritability, fatigue and restlessness. If you suffer from sleep problems, then try Cherry Night Powder , £24.95 which contains extracts of cherries which are rich in the sleep hormone melatonin.”