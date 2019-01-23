You'll love this porridge recipe from the Duchess of Sussex's charity cookbook

Ayesha Muttucumaru 23 January 2019
It was cooked up in the Hubb Community Kitchen, where a group of women came together to prepare fresh food for those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire

Food - it connects people. And nowhere is this fact seen more, than in this cookbook.

Launched by the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle , to raise money for victims of the Grenfell Tower fire, it features recipes from the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen - an amazing group of volunteers who came together to provide for those left homeless after the disaster.

The recipes come from all over the world - everywhere from the Middle East to the Mediterranean. Plus, the dishes come with a serving of history and culture, many having been passed through generations. They're an invitation into their kitchens, and to share in their family heritages too.

What's more, they use few ingredients and easy methods so that anyone can cook them. Here's a taster.

Cherine Mallah's Barley Porridge with Fruit & Nuts

My Lebanese husband is a real gym freak and likes to eat healthily, so I look for lower-fat versions of the traditional dishes from our cultures. I love anything made with couscous, so this porridge fits the bill for both of us. And you don’t have to stand over a pan stirring on busy mornings. I vary the amount of water – I prefer a firm texture, but Hussein has it more like normal porridge.

Serves 4

Ingredients

150g barley couscous (belboula)

2 tsp olive or vegetable oil

300ml boiling water

1⁄2 tsp ground cinnamon, or to taste

75g walnut halves

150g blueberries

75g fresh pomegranate seeds

4 small fresh figs, quartered (optional)

200ml milk or almond milk, to serve

Method

1. Place the couscous in a large bowl. Add the oil and mix with a fork until all the grains are coated. Add the boiling water, cover with clingfilm and leave for 10 minutes. When all the water has been absorbed, fluff up the couscous with a fork and add the cinnamon to taste.

2. To serve, pile the couscous into a large serving dish or individual bowls and smooth over the surface. Decorate with the walnuts, blueberries, pomegranate seeds and figs (if using), or with other toppings of your choice.

3. Serve the milk or almond milk on the side, to be stirred in according to taste.

Recipe extracted from  Together: Our Community Kitchen by the Hubb Community Kitchen (Ebury Press, £9.99, hbk) . Photography by Jenny Zarins.


