You'll love this porridge recipe from the Duchess of Sussex's charity cookbook

Food - it connects people. And nowhere is this fact seen more, than in this cookbook.

Launched by the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle , to raise money for victims of the Grenfell Tower fire, it features recipes from the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen - an amazing group of volunteers who came together to provide for those left homeless after the disaster.

The recipes come from all over the world - everywhere from the Middle East to the Mediterranean. Plus, the dishes come with a serving of history and culture, many having been passed through generations. They're an invitation into their kitchens, and to share in their family heritages too.

What's more, they use few ingredients and easy methods so that anyone can cook them. Here's a taster.

Cherine Mallah's Barley Porridge with Fruit & Nuts