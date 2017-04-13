Tom Daley Daily Plan recipe: Not-so-naughty chocolate brownies

Taken from Tom Daley's Daily Plan fitness and nutrition book , this recipe will satisfy a sweet tooth without breaking the bank (or scales)...

Makes 25 squares, 56 calories per square

Ingredients

50g each of dried prunes and dates

1 tsp vanilla extract

40g cocoa

35g rolled oats, whizzed in a blender until fine

30g ground almonds

2 medium eggs

1 tsp baking powder

75g unrefined light soft brown sugar

100g Greek yoghurt

20g dark chocolate chips (70% cocoa solids)

50g blueberries

Method

1. Soak the prunes and dates in 100ml of just-boiled water for half an hour. Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C Fan/Gas 6. Line a 20cm square baking tin with baking paper.

2. Whizz the prunes, dates and soaking liquor in a food processor to make a purée. Transfer this to a bowl and add the vanilla extract.

3. Add the cocoa, oats, ground almonds, eggs, baking powder, sugar and Greek yoghurt. Whisk everything together with a balloon whisk to make a smooth batter, then scrape the mixture into the prepared baking tin, levelling it out to the corners with a spatula.

4. Sprinkle over the dark chocolate chips and blueberries and bake in the oven for 18 minutes (15 if you like your brownies squidgy). Leave the brownie in the tin to cool for 10 minutes, then transfer it to a board to cool until warm. Slice into 25 squares and serve.

Recipe taken from Tom’s Daily Plan, £16.99, buy online here .