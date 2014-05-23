Two healthy recipes to undo your overindulgences

Bank Holiday weekend is just around the corner, and we have no doubt that there will be some serious indulging going on. As we pass the midpoint of Project Bikini, it’s easy to fall off the bandwagon, so Nutritionist Vicki Edgson has put together two healthy meal ideas for the weekend to help you keep on track.

And if you do overdo it, use these recipes to make up for your sins as you ease yourself back into the working week...

Perfect Pomelette

1 egg, whisked

handful watercress

2 tablespoons mung beans, alfalfa or other sprouts

1 dstsp almond nut butter

1/2 courgette, washed and sliced lengthways

small handful parsley or coriander leaf for taste

Dash of salt and pepper to taste

Method

Pour your whisked egg into a frying pan and cook until it bubbles like a pancake. Then, flip it over until cooked for around one minute on each side.

Spread the almond nut butter over the centre of the omelette, then pile in the strips of courgettes, sprouts and watercress.

Sprinkle with dash of salt and pepper and add parsley or coriander as preferred.

Nutritional benefits

Eggs contain all of the vitamins, minerals and amino acids that you need for your brain and body to start the day and is high in protein. Sprouts of all kinds are living foods, providing high levels of B vitamins for energy, while watercress, parsley and coriander are all rich in chlorophyll to alkalise the system. Courgettes also alkaline the system, and provide fibre and mineral-laden water, whilst being low in calories. They are also a rich source of vitamin K, which works with calcium to aid its absorption into bone, ligaments, and nails.

This is a light, yet satisfying lunch, and would be perfectly balanced with an apple or pear, and mineral water to complete the meal. Being bread-less, this will help you towards that ever-flatter tummy we all strive for in the summer!

Turkey Caesar Slim-down lunch

1 small turkey drumstick, cooked, or 300 gm cooked saddle turkey

1/2 cucumber, diced

2 gem lettuce, shredded

1 tbsp organic greek-style plain yoghurt

juice of 1 lemon

pinch paprika

salt and pepper to taste

small bunch chives, scissored finely to decorate.

Method

Shred the cooked turkey into a mixing bowl, and add cucumber and lettuce. Mix it together well.

Mix yoghurt, lemon juice, paprika and chives, and fold into the salad.

Sprinkle with chives, salt and pepper.

Nutritional benefits

Turkey is actually leaner than chicken, yet higher in tryptophan, which won't make you sleep, but will keep you calm through the day. Buying a drumstick, or even a saddle of turkey will provide you with a wholesome dinner, and plenty left-over for a quick-to-assemble lunch the next day. It’s also rich in B6 to keep your mood elevated throughout a challenging afternoon at work.

Cucumber is mineral-rich and alkaline, whilst gem lettuces are lean, yet packed with potassium and manganese to help regulate and support the nervous system. Paprika is great for metabolism, and a good source of vitamins A, and K, and iron. With yoghurt, a second source of protein, and additional calcium, this a great, lean all-rounder that will keep you satisfied for several hours.