Impress your friends with Bosh's vegan 'cheese' and onion tarte tatin

Whether you're one of the 582,000 people partaking in Veganuary this year, or simply fancy trying some plant-based meals, this easy-to-make tarte is sure to make you fall in love with plant-based eating.

Taken from their latest recipe book, BOSH! on a Budget , BOSH! founders Henry Firth and Ian Theasby show how you can make a traditionally egg-centric meal plant-based without taking away any of the flavour. The duo has been vegan since 2015 and they're famed for their creative vegan takes on classic dishes and this is no exception.

"This is the kind of thing you'll want to rustle up if you're hosting a dinner party –your guests will be totally blown away by your culinary prowess," Henry says. "It looks the business, tastes delicious and is a great way to use up any onions you have knocking about in the cupboard. We like to use a quick and easy pastry sheet from the supermarket rather than making our own, but that's your choice, of course. A quick word of advice: you might want to open a bottle for this one..."

Cheese & Onion Tarte Tatin recipe

Serves eight as a starter or four as a main

Ingredients

7 mixed red and white onions (about 500-600g)

3 tbsp vegetable oil

1 tbsp dairy-free butter

10 sage leaves

1 tbsp sugar

2-3 tbsp balsamic vinegar

20g smoked dairy-free cheddar

1 x 375g sheet of ready­ rolled dairy-free puff pastry

Salt and black pepper

To serve

Add a green salad

Method

You will need a 24cm deep ovenproof frying pan with a lid over medium-low heat, as well as a board or plate that will fit tightly over the pan.

Preheat the oven to 200°C.

1. Cook the onions

Peel and halve the onions. Add the oil, dairy-free butter and the sage leaves to the hot pan. After a couple of minutes, pour a little of the sage butter into a small bowl and set the crispy sage leaves aside on a sheet of kitchen paper.

Add the onion halves to the pan, cut sides down. Season generously with salt and pepper, sprinkle the sugar over the onions and drizzle over one tablespoon of the balsamic vinegar. Turn down the heat, cover the pan and cook for 15 minutes.

Finely grate the cheddar.

2. Build the tart

Unroll the pastry and cut it in half widthways to make fitting the pastry into the pan easier. Take the lid off the pan and scatter half the cheese over the onions. Drape the two pieces of pastry over the top to cover the onions (they will overlap in the middle)

Carefully tuck the pastry around the onions, being careful not to burn your fingers on the side of the pan. Prick the pastry all over with a fork and brush the top with the reserved sage butter. Transfer the pan to the hot oven to bake for 25 minutes, until golden brown and puffed up

3. To serve

Remove the pan from the oven (the handle will be hot!). Lay the board or plate over the pan then carefully flip it over to tip out the tart

Drizzle over the remaining balsamic vinegar, reserved cheese, and fried sage leaves. Slice and serve with a simple green salad.