Amelia Freer's coconut and almond pear crumble recipe

13 October 2021
amelia-freer-crumble-1

For a vegan take on a classic dessert, look no further than this gluten-free crumble recipe

If you're looking for a warming, comforting dessert to make this autumn, we'd like to point you in the direction of Amelia Freer's recipe for coconut and almond pear crumble recipe - it's gluten-free and vegan too!

Don't worry if you're not a fan of pears - "You can use any fruit to make a crumble, so opt for what is available and in season," says Amelia. "Whilst this crumble topping differs from a traditional version, it is still a lovely option for a hassle-free, mid-week pudding (or breakfast)."

Serves four

Ingredients

Four large, very ripe pears, washed, cored and diced (it’s fine to leave the skins on)
Two teaspoons ground cinnamon
125g ground almonds
125g desiccated coconut
Four tablespoons maple syrup (or runny honey)
Four tablespoons light olive oil (avoid using your best extra virgin olive oil, it tastes too strong)

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan.

Throw the diced pears into an ovenproof dish, sprinkle with 1 teaspoon of cinnamon and mix together.

Mix together the ground almonds, coconut, maple syrup and olive oil in a bowl with the remaining teaspoon of cinnamon. It should have the consistency of damp sand.

Top the pears with the crumble mixture – no need to firm or pat it down.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until golden brown.

Recipe taken from Simply Good For You  by Amelia Freer (Michael Joseph, £13.85)

Images: Susan Bell

