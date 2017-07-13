Vegan recipe: Butternut squash stir-fry with radicchio and toasted hazelnuts

Judy Johnson 13 July 2017
Photography by Stefan Johnson

A delicious quick and healthy dinner idea from nutritional therapist and foodie Jenna Zoe to complement our Project Me guide

Whether you're working through our Project Me plan  or are simply here looking for a healthy dinner recipe, this simple yet tasty vegan stir-fry idea from foodie and nutritional expert Jenna Zoe is just the ticket.

Created for our downloadable Vegan Recipe Guide  to complement the Project Me plan, it has everything you need for a sweet 'n' sour, satisfying dinner.

As Jenna says in our guide, "As a rule of thumb, a bitter-tasting vegetable is a powerful blood cleanser. Radicchio is a superstar veggie for this very reason, plus it contains a ton of rare antioxidant compounds that give it that dark purple colour. I like to soften its intense taste with the sweetness of a root veggie, plus lots of oil and some crunch.
This is a meal that tastes decadent but is actually a very light option.” Enjoy.

Ingredients

1 heaping cup butternut squash, cut into cubes about 2 inches thick

1 sage leaf

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper

1 cup radicchio

1/2 rocket

2 tablespoons hazelnuts

(Optional: 1 tablespoon truffle oil, 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast. A teaspoon of dried cranberries would be lovely in here too!)

Method

Bring a sautee pan to medium heat and toast the hazelnuts in there for about 2 minutes; set aside. Roughly chop them using a large knife.

Turn the pan upto high heat and pour in the olive oil. Once the oil is hot, lightly fry the sage for about 45 seconds, and then add in the butternut squash cubes, salt and pepper. Stir continuously for about 6 minutes, add in the radicchio and continue to cook for about another 4 minutes, until the butternut squash has turned golden brown.

Toss the rocket with cranberries and truffle oil (if using, alternatively use regular olive oil), top with the butternut and radicchio, and crumble on the hazelnuts. Sprinkle with nutritional yeast.

This recipe was originally published in our  Ultimate Vegan Recipe Guide , £6.95


