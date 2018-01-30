Vegan Recipe: Jenna Zoe's Matcha Protein Oats

“If you’re an oatmeal lover, the addition of protein powder is a great way to round out the meal and make it more balanced, so you don’t feel hungry an hour after tucking into a whole bowl. Throw in some matcha to energise you and give you a super dose of antioxidants, plus some walnuts for healthy fats, and you’ve got yourself a stellar breakfast.”

Serves 1

325 Kcal, 31g Carbs, 22g Protein, 8g Fat

Ingredients

1/4 cup oats

1 scoop protein powder

3/4 cup almond milk

vanilla extract

stevia to taste

pinch of salt

1 tsp matcha powder

1/2 pear

1 tbsp walnuts, for topping

Method

1. The night before, mix the almond milk, protein powder, vanilla, stevia, salt and matcha together.

2. Once well combined, stir in the oats and place in the fridge overnight.

3. The next morning, the oats will have swelled and absorbed the liquid so you have a thick pudding.

4. Place in your breakfast bowl and top with the sliced pear and crumbled walnuts.

This vegan recipe idea was originally published in the Get The Gloss Ultimate Vegan Recipe Guide , created with Jenna Zoe to complement our Project Me health and fitness programme .