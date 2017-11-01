Vegan recipe: Jenna Zoe's smashed chickpea toast

“Let’s be real - avocado on toast is delicious, but trying to keep and stock perfectly-ripe avocados is a full time job! Smashed chickpea toast is a great go-to meal because it means you can turn to your pantry when you don’t have time to do the groceries, and make yourself this fun, higher- protein alternative.”

Serves 1

220 Kcal, 23g Carbs, 4g Protein, 4.5g Fat

Ingredients

1 slice gluten-free toast

1/2 can cooked chickpeas

2 heaped tbsps non-dairy yoghurt

salt and pepper to taste

1 tbsp chopped chives

1 stalk celery (or cucumber, if you’re not a fan of celery), sliced finely

1 tsp mustard

1/2 tsp onion powder

Method

1. Separate the can of chickpeas into two: mash one set with a fork until mushy, and leave the other whole.

2. Mix the mashed ones with yoghurt, chives, celery, mustard, and onion powder together.

3. Stir in the whole chickpeas and then season with salt and pepper.

4. Toast your gluten-free slice and top with chickpea mixture.

This vegan recipe idea was originally published in the Get The Gloss Ultimate Vegan Recipe Guide , created with Jenna Zoe to complement our Project Me health and fitness programme