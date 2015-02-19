Vietnamese chicken noodle salad recipe

The Urban Kitchen specialise in creating happy, healthy food delivered to your door, desk or gym. Here founder Toral shares one of her go-to dinner dishes.

Vietnamese food is bursting with flavour and extremely healthy when prepared at home. If you are having a low carb meal, replace the rice noodles with 50g spinach or little gem leaves or simple reduce the noodles. I love this fat free dressing too – you could make extra amounts to have with pork or turkey later in the week for a quick way to spice up your meals on the go.

Ingredients

Serves 1 as a main course

For the salad

200g diced chicken breast fillet

30g red onion, finely diced

1 tsp grated root ginger

½ small red chillies, deseeded and finely chopped

5g handful of coriander, finely chopped

1 clove of garlic, crushed

50g King Soba brown rice noodles

½ tsp olive oil

For the dressing

Juice of 1/2 lime

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1 tbsp nam pla (Thai fish sauce)

5ml sweet soy sauce

Method

1. Heat a large frying pan and add the oil.

2. Add the chicken, garlic and ginger when the oil is hot and cook for about 5 minutes, until is turns white. Season.

3. Cook the noodles

4. Drain the chicken and mix with the onion, chillies, noodles and chopped coriander and mix well.

5. Prepare the dressing by adding all the ingredients to a small jar and mix well.

6. Toss the chicken salad with the dressing and check the seasoning.

