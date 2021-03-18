We're calling it: White Claw Hard Seltzers are going to be the drink of summer 2021

Move over cocktail cans and gin in tins, this year the only drink we want to be sipping at picnics with friends is White Claw Hard Seltzer , which is sparkling water blended with triple-distilled alcohol and natural fruit flavouring, resulting in a relatively low calorie (95 calories per can) beverage that is light and refreshing. In the UK you can buy White Claw in Tesco for £2.50 per can.

Fresh from the US, hard seltzers had a boom in the summer of 2019 with White Claw being mentioned every 13 seconds on social media. Last year they started to take off in the UK too, with searches for hard seltzer in the UK up 67 per cent in May 2020. There's certainly a buzz about hard seltzers and White Claw is leading the way with flavours including Raspberry, Natural Lime, Black Cherry and the newest to be introduced to the UK, Mango. White Claw is gluten-free and contains no artificial sweeteners. It has an ABV of 4.5 per cent and is 95 calories per can – ideal if you’re trying to sidestep ultra-sugary cocktails in a can but don’t want to feel left out in the park.

After the year we’ve all had, we’re willing summer to arrive pronto and while White Claw can’t promise it’ll bring American sunshine to our shores, it is delivering a wave of summer early by cracking open a can and we’re counting down the days until we can drink it in a park with five friends. All the flavours are subtle (there’s no overpowering tropical taste) but the hint of mango in the Mango flavour is just enough to get us dreaming of warmer months – a sign of summer days to come.

We wondered where the name White Claw comes from and we can confirm it's nothing to do with bear claws. as we originally thought. A white claw is when a wave is rolling in and three crests come together, creating a white claw look. What's that got to do with alcoholic sparkling water? They're both ultra-refreshing of course and the wave namesake can be seen on the brand's logo.

To celebrate the launch of White Claw Mango in the UK, the brand has partnered with Scottish TV and radio presenter Danni Menzies to set us a challenge and be in with a chance of winning a White Claw hamper, complete with a picnic blanket, cans of White Claw, a bluetooth speaker and SPF among other goodies. All we have to do is get out of the house and get up a hill (walk, run, cycle, whichever) and share a picture to Instagram. What are you waiting for?

Buy White Claw in Tesco, Sainsbury's and Morrisons.

Written in partnership with White Claw