We've found the best autumn dessert recipe – and it's vegan!

3 November 2021
cocos-organic-crumble-1
Image: Cocos Organic

Nothing says 'cosy evening at home' quite like a bowl of crumble.

We don't think there's any dessert out there quite as comforting as a crumble. Luckily it's super-easy to whip up and reheats like a dream so you can tuck in several nights in a row.

The recipe comes courtesy of  Cocos Organic, who suggests you top it up with  Mixed Berry Coconut Yoghurt  instead of custard for a vegan and fruity twist on the classic pudding.

Mixed berry crumble recipe

For the base

600 - 700g frozen mixed berries + cherries
1 tbsp maple
1 tsp ground cinnamon

For the crumble

145g (gluten-free) jumbo oats
100g ground almonds
20g cup flaked almonds
2 tbsp extra virgin coconut oil, melted
4 tbsp maple
1 tbsp ground cinnamon
1 heaped tbsp peanut butter

To serve:

Cocos Organic Mixed Berry Coconut Yoghurt

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180C / 160 fan.

2. Place the frozen berries into an ovenproof dish (28 x 19 x 5cm), drizzle with maple and sprinkle with cinnamon. Toss to combine

3. In a mixing bowl, add the oats, ground and flaked almonds, maple, coconut oil, cinnamon and peanut butter. Mix to combine

4. Sprinkle the crumble mixture over the berries and bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until golden and slightly bubbling

5. Serve with Mixed Berry Coconut Yoghurt

Recipe dreamed up by Cocos Organic


