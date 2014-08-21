The best places for afternoon tea
The best afternoon tea experiences in the UK
What can we say, we love tea, and we love cake (it's all about moderation at GTG). There’s something about tucking into clotted cream spread over scones and sipping a special handpicked tea from delicate china teacups that feels extra decadent.
So with that in mind, we’ve searched far and wide for the best afternoon teas on offer across Britain. Whether you’re after a themed tea, dietary specific or traditional, we’ll have it covered here - including the home delivery afternoon teas that do all the hard work for you.
Bake-a-Boo, London
This petite and pretty teashop offers an afternoon tea that is as delicious as it looks. With items on the menu such as chocolate dipped strawberries and mini brownies, Bake-a-Boo is also known for catering to specific food allergies and intolerances. This includes gluten free, vegan (dairy and egg free) and sugar free.
Bake-a-Boo, 86 Mill Lane, West Hampstead, NW6 1NL, click here for more information
Bettys, York
If you’re searching for decadence, then Bettys is the choice for you. Serving up an array of rich chocolates, freshly baked scones with Yorkshire clotted cream and moist handmade cakes from Bettys Craft Bakery, it’s clear how they’ve become one of the best establishments for afternoon tea. Bettys offer a range of options, from Traditional Afternoon Tea to their Speciality Afternoon Tea, with an option for pink champagne, which take place in their Belmont Room, a place reserved for the finest teas. With a Queen Mary-inspired Art Deco vibe, the room is timelessly elegant and the soft music that fills the room from their pianist will make you feel like you’re having a first class experience.
Bettys, 6-8 St Helen’s Square, York YO1 8QP, click here for more information
Metrodeco, Brighton
Transporting you back to the era of flappers, feathers and pearls, Metrodeco serves up their afternoon tea on vintage crockery. While you sip on your bespoke tea and bubbly, you’ll be served mini bread rolls and petit fours and fancies to sprinkle a French touch on the English tradition. Or if you’re looking for something different, they also serve up a Gentlemen’s afternoon tea, which includes beef and horseradish, scotch eggs and pork pies and lots of ale and whisky. Guests will also be treated to card and board games, such as poker and backgammon, to keep you entertained.
Metrodeco, 38 Upper St James Street, Brighton, BN2 1JN, click here for more information
Delimann, home delivery
Hosting dinner parties is fast becoming a thing of the past as more and more of us are opting for treating our friends to afternoon tea in our homes. Though time is rarely on our side. Thankfully, Delimann are solving that issue by bringing afternoon hampers directly to your doorstep. All of their bakery products are handmade by their small artisan bakers in Devon and dispatched freshly each day. From cream tea trays, gluten-free feasts and child sets to high tea with fruit scones and champagne afternoon tea in a wicker hamper, they’re bound to serve up the type of tea you’re after. And the best part? Your friends don’t even have to know it was ordered in…
Delimann, click here for information on the different tea packages available
Titanic Belfast, Belfast
Though they can’t guarantee you’ll be dining with somebody that resembles Leonardo Dicaprio, afternoon tea at Titanic Belfast promises to transport you back to the majestic feel of the Titanic suite (minus the sinking). Every Sunday, the lavish space opens it doors to let guests dine by the stunning replica staircase. While there's modern touches to the menu such as Oreo cooking whoopee cake and coconut sponge and lime marshmallow oatmeal crumble, the accompanying Jazz musicians and extravagant surroundings will make you feel like you’re sipping tea in a completely different era.
Titanic Belfast, 1 Olympic Way, Queen's Road, Titanic Quarter, Belfast, N. Ireland, BT3 9EP, click here for more information
Richmond Tea Rooms, Manchester
With its own private indoor glass conservatory, this Tim Burton-inspired tearoom stands out for its balance between traditional and quirky. Each of their tea packages revolve around Alice and Wonderland, with options for The Richmond Tea, The Queen’s Tea, The Hatter’s Tea and The Alice Tea, with the latter two offering gluten free options. If you want to extend your visit, move over to their cocktail lodge for special handmade drinks.
Richmond Tea Rooms, Richmond Street, The Village, Manchester, M1 3HZ, click here for more information
Choccywoccydoodah, London and Brighton
A more edgy version of Willa Wonka’s chocolate factory, Choccywoocydoodah is a sweets and treats haven. But take a step further and you can experience the wonders of their two-hour Secret Room Experience. Here, guests will be encouraged to indulge in hot and cold drinks (be sure to try their famous hot chocolate), chocolate dipping pots, ice cream sundaes and a magical sweet buffet. You’ll also be served by your own Choccy assistant, who will happily cater to your sweet tooth needs.
Choccywoccydoodah, 30-32 Foubert's Pl, London W1F 7PS or 3 Meeting House Lane , Brighton BN1 1HB, click here for more information
Cox & Baloney Tea Room, Bristol
What might seem like a traditional English tearoom really has a whole other side. While there are your standard pots of tea, jam and sandwiches, this place goes one step further. The menu boasts teapot cocktails, infused with their own tea syrups, muesli with natural yoghurt and homemade flapjacks to keep you full and satisfied. The venue is also available to hire and provide workshops, such as make your own organic Neal Yard’s skincare product, vintage hair and makeup makeovers, burlesque dancers and even the offer to hire naked butlers for 2 hours…
Cox & Baloney Tea Room, 182 & 184 Cheltenham road, Cotham, Bristol, BS6 5RB, Gluten free and vegetarian options always available. Vegan and dairy free cake is also available but needs to be requested in advance, click here for more information
