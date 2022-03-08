What did a nutritional therapist eat while she was pregnant?

Choosing what to eat while you’re pregnant can often prove to be a mixture of what feels right and what’s available right now. Throw in cravings, morning sickness and food aversions, and it can serve up all manner of cooking conundrums.

Nutritional therapist and new mother to twins Gabriela Peacock , who has a BSc Hons in Health Science and a Nutritional Therapy Diploma from The College of Naturopathic Medicine, gave us an insight into her pre-mama menu and her thoughts on eating for two (or three in her case!)

GTG: Which foods did you eating while you were pregnant? What were the main differences between your diet then to what it was before?

GP: I think the main differences for most people would be cutting out foods which are not recommended during pregnancy, for example; alcohol, unpasteurised cheeses, raw meats and fish, coffee and caffeine. I love sushi so I missed that the most! While I was pregnant I preferred to eat small meals more often, so would snack on bowls of fruit with some coconut yogurt or avocado on toast between smaller breakfasts, lunches and dinners.

GTG: Which foods were particularly great in terms of their nutritional content for meeting your needs and why?

GP: Often smoothies can be a fantastic way of getting in extra nutrients, especially if you’re feeling nauseous and uncomfortable. I would have our +Boost Me protein powder , which has an amazing chocolatey flavour as a smoothie with dark leafy greens like spinach, berries and almond milk. Or I’d have it as a shake with some coconut milk as a snack between meals to make sure I was getting the right amounts of protein.

GTG: What are your thoughts on 'eating for two?'

GP: Everyone is individual and I think the most important thing to do is to listen to your body. If you find that you are hungry more often, then it’s great to include some healthy snacks and once morning sickness starts, it can definitely be helpful to eat small and often. All in all though, it’s best to listen to your body and not to take the approach of eating for two!

GTG: What did you drink?

GP: I always had a pot of fresh lemon, ginger and Manuka honey tea with me - it’s my absolute favourite and I sipped it throughout the day. I also made sure to drink lots of water and protein shakes or smoothies for extra nutrition.