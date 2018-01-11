Aquafaba: the vegan 'eggwhite' that's having a moment

It’s been hashtagged over 34,000 times on Instagram, searches for it on Pinterest are soaring and its popularity sprouted from a Facebook page: aquafaba is having a moment. Not the latest cool club, design house or hangout; its rather chi-chi name belies the fact that it is, in fact, bean juice. Just why is simple bean brine getting so much attention? Let me egg-splain (all will become clear re: terrible egg pun below)... What is it? The slimy, briny stuff that chickpeas and other legumes float about in. HOW DELICIOUS. Once you get over the cloudy, gloopy mustiness, however, you can use said liquid as a replacement for egg whites. Seriously. A guy called Goose Wohlt drew on initial experiments by Frenchman Joël Roessel to whisk chickpea liquid into egg white-like peaks, combining with sugar to make otherwise elusive vegan meringues. He set about naming based on the Latin for for ‘bean’ and ‘water’, and aquafaba was the result. I believe he has since applied to the Oxford English Dictionary for his term to be officially recognised. And to think that you were just throwing that bean potion down the sink... How is it used? When slightly thickened (reduce on the hob if yours is a bit watery) it can be whipped up to resemble pretty convincing egg whites, making light work of mousse, meringues, cakes and frothy cocktails. Quiche, brownies, butter, mayonnaise, pancakes, fritters, Yorkshire pud and all manner of desserts also benefit from a spoon or three of aquafaba (roughly three tablespoons of aquafaba are equivalent to an egg).

If faffing with a whisk holds no appeal, you can now pick up aquafaba based foodstuffs at your local supermarket or trial them at a fast food joint. Gourmet condiment company Rubies in the Rubble specialises in giving surplus fruit and veg a new lease of life, and its new Aquafaba Mayo and Chipotle Mayo give the real deal creamy stuff a run for its money. Both blend aquafaba with a smidge of salt, lemon, rapeseed oil and dijon mustard, with added chilli where Chipotle is concerned. You can pick a jar up for £3.50 at Wholefoods or rubiesintherubble.com and soon you'll also be able to smother on your patty at Honest Burger.