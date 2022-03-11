6 reasons why a recipe box is more convenient than a takeaway

Thanks to the rise of takeaway apps, our phones are becoming our new fridges. ‘Fast food’ is being redefined, however, when you factor in 45 to 60 minute wait times and also how long it takes to decide on a restaurant that makes everyone in your household happy, ordering in soon becomes far from the quickest option. HelloFresh’s range of Recipe Boxes offer up the perfect alternative though and are helping prove that whipping up a meal from the comfort of your own home can be just as speedy (if not speedier) and, surprisingly, more cost-effective than swiping your order on a screen.

Complete with easy-to-follow recipe instructions and pre-measured ingredients, they remove common kitchen-based stumbling blocks (such as shopping and chopping) to make cooking from scratch refreshingly simple. Still need convincing? Here are six more reasons why recipe boxes trump takeout boxes any day of the week.

1. They provide long-term convenience

Takeaways provide short-term, one-off convenience, however, HelloFresh Recipe Boxes provide something more substantial thanks to the subscription packages on offer. Thanks to the ability to customise your weekly menu from their huge range of delicious recipes, you can create a box that’s truly bespoke. Whether you’re looking for a box that gives you three or five recipes a week, or caters for two to four people and those who are vegetarian, there’s something for every taste, lifestyle and craving. What’s more, you’re also able to choose your delivery day according to your commitments - you can even skip a week or stop your deliveries anytime to suit.

2. They get you trying different things

Order the same things when you get a takeout? I know I do, which makes stepping outside my culinary comfort zone particularly tricky. If you often find yourself in a food rut, a HelloFresh Recipe Box can help you get out of it thanks to the new recipes that are added every week. It’s easy to choose your weekly recipe selection - simply use the HelloFresh app or website to select what you like best and, as long you place your order by Wednesday at midnight the week before your delivery, your ingredients will be at home waiting for you in time.